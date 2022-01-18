PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Dabang Delhi face Patna Pirates in battle for top spot Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates being played in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 January, 2022 18:35 IST Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Patna Pirates in match 62 of the Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 January, 2022 18:35 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates.DABANG DELHI vs PATNA PIRATES 6:35PM: Another helpful reminder of the rules. If you need it! 6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -January 17: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thrillerJanuary 16: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie, Patna Pirates stops Bengaluru Bulls juggernaut in 38-31 winJanuary 15: Pardeep Narwal shines, Naveen injured again; wins for Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha, U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors for 32-32 tieWhere to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.