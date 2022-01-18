Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: U Mumba eyes top four, takes on Gujarat Giants

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba.

GUJARAT GIANTS vs U MUMBA



8.40PM: LINEUPS:



U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Rinku

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh S, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Narwal, Ajay Kumar, Ankit, Girish Maruti Ernak



PREVIEW:

Gujarat Giants’ horrid form continued, as they succumbed to a 46-37 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing. While the Giants young raiding unit held their own with 24 points, the defence had another disappointing night. Only three other teams average fewer tackle points than Gujarat this season. The Giants have only one win in their last eight games, a 40-22 win over the Telugu Titans, who are rooted to the bottom of the points table and haven’t won a game this season. The Giants’ hopes of claiming a playoff spot are diminishing fast, and they need to muster a run of good results to keep them alive.





have suffered a slump in form that has seen them slip to eighth on the points table. They have won only one of their last six games and none of their previous three. They showed tremendous grit to come back from a five-point deficit late in the game and secure a tie against the Bengal Warriors in their last match. Abhishek Singh finished as his team's top scorer with 13 raid points, while V Ajith Kumar contributed five. Substitute Rahul Sethpal proved to be the game-changer for U Mumba, scoring four raid points and three tackle points in an impressive outing. Despite their poor run of results, U Mumba could realistically climb to fifth on the table with a win on Tuesday. Coach Rajaguru Subramanian will likely be disappointed with anything less than a victory against a team that has struggled all season long.

Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the second game of the evening between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba.

