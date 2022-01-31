Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Naryanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants

HARYANA STEELERS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

7:35PM: Another helpful reminder of the rules. If you need it!





7:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 30: Jaipur Pink Panthers routs Patna Pirates; Tamil Thalaivas beats Bengaluru Bulls in Southern Derby

January 29: Dabang Delhi crushes Gujarat Giants 41-22, tops table

January 28: Patna Pirates steamrolls Tamil Thalaivas 52-24