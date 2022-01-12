Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Vikash's Haryana Steelers faces Pardeep's UP Yoddha

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha.

7pm: UP Yoddha, on the other hand, snapped its winless streak with a fantastic 42-27 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in its last game. The UP Yoddha defence was on song as it claimed six Super Tackles and a total of 22 tackle points to steer the team to the win. Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 (15 total points including three tackle points) while all the defenders chipped in with tackles. This was the best performance ever by a defence in PKL history and will certainly set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

The UP Yoddha defence was on song against Bengaluru Bulls as the side earned a massive 22 tackle points during the thumping victory. - PKL

6:45pm: The Haryana Steelers suffered a massive 26-45 mauling at the hands of Tamil Thalaivas in its last game. The loss snapped the side's three-game unbeaten streak and saw it slip to the ninth spot on the points table. The Steelers has the fourth-best raiding unit in the league and the fifth-best defence in the league. But the two departments units have struggled to fire together. Haryana Steelers is just five points behind U Mumba, who is currently fifth on the points table. A win over U.P. Yoddha could push Steelers into the playoff positions and kick-start its stop-start campaign.

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage of the evening! We begin the evening with an exciting contest between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha. Both the sides come into this game on the back of stunning games last time around, Steelers suffered a defeat while UP Yoddha put up a defensive masterclass. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 11: Pro Kabaddi 8: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba 43-23 to go top; Telugu Titans stay winless after 22-40 loss to Gujarat Giants

January 10: Pro Kabaddi 8: Jaipur Pink Panthers end Naveen's super 10 streak, Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run; Thalaivas thrash Steelers by 19 points

January 9: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: UP Yoddha's defence ousts Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan stuns Bengal Warriors