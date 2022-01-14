Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers wins 38-28 against table-topper Patna Pirates, Super 10 for Deepak Hooda

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 38-28 PATNA PIRATES

With this win, Jaipur have climbed up to fourth place on the points table. Patna stays on top but they could be overtaken by Bengaluru Bulls who are just one point behind and currently playing against Gujarat Giants, a match which is being covered by my colleague Shyam Vasudevan. Follow live coverage of Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants here - Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Gujarat Giants locks horns with rampaging Bengaluru Bulls

Super 10 for Deepak Niwas Hooda, nine raid points for Arjun Deshwal and a disciplined performance by the Jaipur Pink Panthers defense has resulted in another huge victory for the inaugural champions. After taking down Naveen Kumar and Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last game, the men in pink today convincingly beat another league leader, the mighty Patna Pirates.

FULL-TIME Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-28 Patna Pirates

38-28: Final raid of the match, Monu Goyat gets a touch on Vishal and swiftly returns to his side of the match. Time up. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Patna Pirates 38-28!!!

Sajin has been issued a yellow card for jersey pulling meaning two minutes on the bench. Hardly anytime left now though.

38-27: SUPER 10 for Deepak Hooda as he picks up a bonus point before Sajin's ankle hold proves enough to stop him.

35-24: ALL OUT! defender Monu was the last man standing for Patna. He went in for the raid, got a bonus but that was all that he could do before he was tackled by the Jaipur defense.

32-23: Arjun goes in for the do-or-die raid, Shadloui tries an ankle hold and fails, Sajin tries to push him off the mat and fails. Two points for Deshwal.

30-23: Sahul Kumar! That was brutal. He got a tight back hold on Monu Goyat and then completely turned him and took him off the mat.

29-23: Sandeep Dhull gets a thigh hold on Monu Goyat but I don't know what Jaipur defense was waiting for in order to go for the assist. As a result, Monu makes it back to his side of the mat.

29-22: SUPER TACKLE! I can't believe that same comedic sequence has happened in the same game twice. This time the raider being Arjun, a Patna defender stepping out of bounds at the back creating a super tackle situation which is duly capitalised on by Neeraj but in order to push Arjun off the mat, he himself too has gone out.

27-20: Jaipur increases its lead to seven points as the defense takes Prashanth Kumar Rai down on the mat.

26-20: Deepak Niwas Hooda goes in for the do-or-die raid. Shadloui hasn't had a good game so far and it shows as he goes for a solo tackle on Deepak but it ultimately brings nothing for him.

It's strategic time-out. Patna need to work out something in order to come back in this game.

25-20: SUPER TACKLE! Absolute comedy of errors. Vishal puts in a decisive dash to push Monu Goyat off the mat but on the back of the mat, defender Nagar could not control his momentum and went out of bounds creating a super tackle situation. As it turned out, another defender touched Monu and went out of bounds. Despite a super tackle on Monu, Patna gets something out of that raid.

23-18: Not this time, Arjun. Another do-or-die raid but Arjun Deshwal has been successfully pushed off the mat by Neeraj.

23-17: What a thigh hold by Jaipur sub Pavan TR! No way Sachin Tanwar is getting out of that. Way to announce your arrival, Pavan!

21-17: Another two point raid for Patna as Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar try to stop Prashanth Kumar Rai but the Patna skipper's massive reach helps him reach the mid-line easily.

21-15: Arjun Deshwal with his nerves of steel goes in for the do-or-die raid and gets an excellent toe touch on Shadloui on the left corner.

20-15: Two touch points for Sachin Tanwar. No one can catch him when he is that quick on the mat. Is the comeback on?

19-13: Phew! Jaipur defense almost gifted Monu Goyat a Super Raid as the Pirates' raider tried desperately to get his fingers across the mat. However, the tackle to push him off the mat was good enough.

18-13: Monu Goyat is the first raider of the second half and he returns with a bonus point.

HALF-TIME: Jaipur Pink Panthers 18-12 Patna Pirates

18-12: Arjun Deshwal gets two touch points in the final raid of the first half. Shadloui got a decent ankle hold in there on the left corner but the defense was too late in stopping Deshwal from eventually getting his hand over the line. Not sure who was the second Patna Pirates player who gave him the touch point but Jaipur will take. Patna unsuccessfully reviews contesting the second point but it simply hasn't been their night so far.

16-12: ALL OUT!! Well, who saw that coming? Jaipur have inflicted the first all out of the match on Patna as Monu gets a bonus but is easily tackled by the Jaipur defense.

13-11: Arjun Deshwal baits Shadloui into trying to take him down and then escapes his ankle hold. All out loading......

12-11: Another bonus for Patna. However, they have just two players on the mat and this certainly doesn't help much.

12-10: Do-or-die raid. No worries. Deepak Niwas Hooda gets an easy touch on the right corner on Neeraj Kumar.

11-10: A quick bonus point picked by Shadloui.

11-9: Another point for Deepak Niwas Hooda as he claims a touch on Sachin Tanwar who argues that he didn't get one. However, the decision goes in the raider's favour.

10-9: An unsuccessful tackle on Naveen by Sunil and Naveen easily returns to his side of the mat.

9-9: Excellent review by Jaipur. Two touch points had been awarded to Monu but Jaipur said they had pushed him off the mat before he put his hand across the line which was proved by the TV replay.

8-9: Deepak Niwas Hooda goes in for the raid but does not come back as Shadloui blocks him and his teammates just go all in on the Jaipur raider.

8-8: Great ankle hold on Prashanth by Sahul Kumar and the defense comes in time to support him.

7-8: Naveen comes in for the do-or-die raid. Sajin takes him down and sends him back on the bench.

7-7: Sachin Tanwar in for the do-or-die raid but Amit puts in a brilliant dash to push him off the mat.

6-7: Deepak Niwas Hooda gets a touch on the dangerous Patna captain Prashanth Kumar Rai who accepts it and runs off the mat to the bench.

5-7: What's up with the premier raiders of both teams? This time it is Deshwal who steps into the lobbies without a touch.

5-6: Prashanth easily escapes a weak back hold tried by Sandeep Dhull.

5-5: Silly error from Monu Goyat as he tries to get a running hand touch but the momentum takes him into the lobbies without one.

4-5: Arjun Deshwal picks up a bonus point.

3-5: Prashanth Kumar Rai goes in for his first raid and takes out the in-form Sahul Kumar with a brilliant back kick.

3-4: Sajin tries an ankle hold on Deepak Niwas Hooda but no success.

2-4: Sachin Tanwar goes in for his first raid and doesn't disappoint as he gets a touch on Sahul Kumar.

2-3: 100 raid points for Arjun Deshwal this season as he takes Sunil out with a quick running hand touch.

1-3: Monu takes another defender out with a toe touch on defender Amit.

1-2: Deepak Niwas Hooda opens Jaipur's account with a running hand touch on Sajin C.

0-2: That's some way to start as Sahul and Vishal try to tackle Monu Goyat but he successfully gets his hand over the line.

0-0: Arjun Deshwal goes in for the opening raid and returns without a point.

Patna Pirates have won the toss and it is the Jaipur Pink Panthers who will raid first.

7:25pm: LINE-UPS!

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun Deshwal, Amit, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Naveen, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull (c)

Subs- Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Mohammad Nosrati, Amit Nagar, Pavan TR, Brijendra Chaudhary

Patna Pirates - Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai (c), Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui

Subs- Sourav Gulia, Shubham Shinde, Guman Singh, Selvamani K, Monu

7:15pm: Head-to-head stats - Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates have played against each other 14 times in the Pro Kabaddi League and it is the Pirates who have emerged victorious on nine occasions while the Pink Panthers only have five wins.

7:05pm: Patna Pirates are on a six game unbeaten streak and come into this match after a dominating 43-23 win over Fazal Atrachali's U Mumba. In that match, the Pirates' defence was relentless with Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Shadloui picking a combined 13 tackle points. The Pirates could further strengthen their position at the top of the table with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers as they have a game in hand over five teams immediately below them on the standings. However, it certainly won't be easy against a pumped up and highly motivated Jaipur Pink Panthers side.

6:55pm: Jaipur Pink Panthers, after suffering three consecutive defeats, have won two matches in a row to put their PKL8 campaign back on track. The latest of those two victories was particularly impressive as they become the first team to beat the Naveen 'Express' Kumar and Dabang Delhi K.C. this season. Raider Arjun Deshwal (99 raid points with seven Super 10s this season) has caught everyone's attention and quickly become one of the brightest prospects for Indian Kabaddi. All-rounder Sahul Kumar has held fort in the defence with 12 tackle points in the last two games. Will the inaugural champions cause another upset and be able to beat another table-topper in Patna Pirates?

6:30pm: Iniya pongal nalvazhthukkal and a very happy Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu to all of you. Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Jaipur Pink Panthers and league leaders Patna Pirates. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

