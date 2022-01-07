PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan being played in Bengaluru on Friday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 January, 2022 20:07 IST Match 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) will see Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with Puneri Paltan. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 January, 2022 20:07 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.8:10pm: If you're still new to the PKL caravan, fret not - we've got you covered. Here's an explainer that simplifies all the rules and terminologies associated with PKL - 8pm: Hey folks and welcome to our Pro Kabaddi League coverage for the day. Before we discuss today's fixtures, let's quickly recap the last four days. Here's everything you need to know about the PKL since the turn of the year -January 6: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Pawan's heroics sees Bengaluru Bulls rout Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas moves into top-four January 5: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Dabang Delhi rides on Naveen's brilliance to top points table, Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants January 4: Pro Kabaddi 8: Pardeep Narwal reaches 1200-point milestone but UP Yoddha loses to Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba, Haryana Steelers settle for nervy draw January 3: PKL 8: Last minute thrillers see Bengal Warriors pip Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans; 800 raid point milestone for Maninder Singh January 2: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls cruises past Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants in a thriller January 1: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.