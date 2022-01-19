Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Confident Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on winless Telugu Titans

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminaryanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS TELUGU TITANS



2-1 Rajnish takes out Sandeep Dhull with the easiest of toe touches

2-0 Another bonus point for the Panthers. Sedate start so far



1-0 Deepak Niwas Hooda gets Jaipur going with a bonus point

-------------------

8:40PM: Alright it's time for the lineups:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Telugu Titans:



8:15PM: The Jaipur Pink Panthers have been in spectacular form of late. They have recorded three wins and a tie in their last four outings and have climbed to fifth on the points table. The key to their resurgence has been the defence’s excellent form. They have given up just 28.25 points on average in their last four matches. Deepak Hooda’s return to form and Sahul Kumar’s emergence as one of the best defenders in the league this season has also helped the Pink Panthers’ cause. Along with U.P. Yoddha, Jaipur owns the longest active unbeaten streak in vivo PKL. They will back themselves to extend their unbeaten streak to five with a win on Wednesday and climb to fourth on the points table.

The Telugu Titans’ misery continued as they succumbed to their eighth defeat of the season in their previous outing. Their 28-27 loss against the Bengal Warriors marked the fourth time they have lost by a point in Season 8. Outside of raiders Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal, nothing has gone right for the Titans this season. They are bottom of the points table, 19 points behind the playoff spots and yet to win a game this season. The Titans are desperate to get one in the wins column and bring some joy to their fans, who have been yearning to taste victory all season long.

8:05PM: The first match of the night between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is a close affair. Follow that here: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan tied 14-14 at half-time

8PM: The 2022 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards is back and we are celebrating the marvellous year for Indian Sports that 2021 was. From Neeraj Chopra and the other Olympic and Paralympic medallists to the Indian cricket team, we have a bunch of nominees who need your vote to win! Support your favourite athlete/team here.

7:45 PM: Another helpful reminder of the rules. If you need it!





7:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 18: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates; U Mumba held to draw by Gujarat Giants

January 17: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller

January 16: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie, Patna Pirates stops Bengaluru Bulls juggernaut in 38-31 win