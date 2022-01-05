Pro Kabaddi PKL LIVE: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans Naveen Kumar to lead Delhi's charge, no Siddharth Desai for Titans

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans.



Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

7-6 Poor work from Jeeva and that gives Telugu Titans a way back into the game. Rajnish wrestles his way out of Jeeva's meek ankle hold.

7-5 Dabang Delhi skipper Joginder makes a silly error as he steps into the lobby and gift the Telugu Titans an easy point.

7-4 That's his fifth raid point of the game and it's come in just six raids! The Naveen Express is well and truly motoring on.

6-3 Naveen, Naveen, Naveen...how good was that? The Telugu Titans defence is simply struggling to read his game and he gets the better of Ruturaj this time around.

5-3 No luck this time for Ankit as he is flattened by Vijay.

Naveen is displaying some blistering pace! I sense a 20+ point game from him today.

3-3 Naveen strikes! He gets a running hand touch on Sandeep and picks up his third point of the game.

2-3 Ankit Beniwal picks up two in a raid! He scores a bonus point and slips out of Ashu's tackle.

1-1 Naveen Kumar, the best raider of the season, also bags a bonus point to set the ball rolling.

1-0 Rohit Kumar makes the first raid of the game and takes a bonus point.

Dabang Delhi won the toss and chose the right side of the court, hence Telugu Titans will raid first.

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Rajnish, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Jeeva Kumar

8:10pm: PREVIEW: DABANG DELHI VS TELUGU TITANS

Dabang Delhi can return to the top of the PKL table if it gets the better of, or even draws with Telugu Titans today. Dabang Delhi has won three and tied two of its five matches and remain the only unbeaten team this season. The defence had a poor outing in their previous game against the Tamil Thalaivas, and the raiding unit was heavily reliant on Naveen Kumar delivering consistently.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, remains the only team without a win this season. The side has tied two of its five matches and has lost the other three by a collective margin of four points. The team has been competitive in every game they’ve played this season but simply haven’t been able to score a victory.

