PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL LIVE: Bottom-placed Puneri Paltan takes on unsteady Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants being played in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 January, 2022 18:48 IST Aslam Inamdar has been among Puneri Paltan's top performers this season and will face a strong challenge from Parvesh Bhainswal's Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) today. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 January, 2022 18:48 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants. 6:45pm: Hey folks and welcome to our Pro Kabaddi League coverage for the day. Before we discuss today's fixtures, let's quickly recap the last four days. Here's everything you need to know about the PKL since the turn of the year -January 4: Pro Kabaddi 8: Pardeep Narwal reaches 1200-point milestone but UP Yoddha loses to Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba, Haryana Steelers settle for nervy draw January 3: PKL 8: Last minute thrillers see Bengal Warriors pip Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans; 800 raid point milestone for Maninder Singh January 2: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls cruises past Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants in a thriller January 1: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.