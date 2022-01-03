Pro Kabaddi LIVE: No Siddharth Desai as Telugu Titans look for season's first win against Patna Pirates

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates.



Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans



6-4 Ankit Beniwal also seems to be close enough to the midline but like a spanner turns a screw, Patna turns him around to the left of the mat and gets him off.



5-4 OHH. FIRST SUPER RAID OF THE GAME? PRASHANT KUMAR RAI gives the dubki a shot and gets three people along the way



2-4 Bonus for Ankit Beniwal



2-3 Rakesh Gowda gets Neeraj Kumar. Chipping away at it both of these sides



1-2 Sachin gets off the mark straight away and gets Sandeep Kandola



0-2 Monu Goyat is sent to the bench by Rakesh Gowda.



0-1 Bonus for Rohit Kumar



Titans raid first and Rohit Kumar stars for the Titans



8.40pm: LINEUPS:



Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashant Kumar Rai, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar, Surinder Sngh, Prince, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola



8.20pm: Patna Pirates is in scintillating form. Monu Goyat, Prashant Kumar Rai and Sachin Tanwar have formed one of the best raiding units in the league here, not just in terms of points but in terms of working as a machine to revive each other and keep pressure on the opponents. Knowing the frailties of the Titans, keeping Patna quiet is a tall ask.



8:15pm - One of the big questions for the Titans will be if Siddharth Desai will be available. This side has shown they can do perfectly fine without him, thanks to Ankit Beniwal's purple patch and the Titans will need all these moving pieces to come together well to manage their first win against a side as comfortably on song as Patna Pirates.



