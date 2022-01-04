Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Pardeep Narwal reaches 1200-point milestone, UP Yoddha takes on Tamil Thalaivas

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha



HALFTIME: 11 POINT LEAD FOR TAMIL THALAIVAS. They have outplayed UP Yoddha in raiding and defence. That's all I need to type here really. That's how pedestrian UP Yoddha has been in this game.



21-10 Super tackle opportunity for UP Yoddha. Manjeet has pushed a defender off the mat. He runs back. Two men remain for UP Yoddha



20-10 Solo back hold from Surjeet to give Thalaivas another point here.



19-10 Error from UP Yoddha. Bhavani Rajput's height is helping him. He is dashed out but he's got a hand across the midline.



18-10 Sagar does well to bring down Surender Gill. He pauses a bit and regrets it. Off to the bench.

17-11 Manjeet gets a hold of Pardeep's legs and takes him down, Surjeet, Sagar and Bhavani stop the dangling hand. Pardeep back on the bench.



16-10 Bhavani Rajput gets a bonus point with a huge gap available for him to gently step in get a point and get out.



15-10 Mohit in the right corner is taken out by Pardeep Narwal with a running hand touch. Breezy

15-9 Prapanjan gets a bonus point but is brought down after a solid ankle hold from Ankit on right cover stops Prapanjan in his tracks

14-8 Surender get a toe touch again. Sahil taken out.



14-7 Tamil Thalaivas take yet another point, I've missed the raid entirely in my excitement to update Pardeep's milestone. GAH.



#PardeepNarwal becomes the first player to reach 1200 points in #ProKabaddi history!



13-7 Pardeep Narwal takes out Surjeet Singh for his 1200th point in PKL history

13-6 Manjeet picks out Nitesh. Running hand touch this time.



12-6 Surender get the bonus but is tackled. There's the ALL OUT.

9-5 Prapanjan comes in with a super tackle opportunity for UP Yoddha. He sends a defender off the mat before a fabulous tackle to bring Prapanjan down but that won't count. One man left



8-5 Surender gets a bonus point on the do or die raid. He is one of two men left on the mat and is substituted. Ankit comes in



8-4 Manjeet takes out Ashu Singh. Chipping away at this UP Yoddha side and Pardeep looks as unimpressed as ever



7-4 Bhavani Rajput takes Sumit and Nitesh - right and left corner. Crippling for UP Yoddha as Pardeep Narwal nods, acknowledging the skill from the bench.



5-4 Pardeep Narwal tries to raid into the centre. Mohit blocks Pardeep. Prapanjan and the rest of the defence rallies around and send him off to rest on the bench



4-4 Prapanjan takes out Shubham Kumar, pushed out of the way as he tries a block near the midline on the right.



3-4 Surender gets a toe touch on Sahil. Nicely done.



3-3 Manjeet gets a bonus but is tackled.



2-3 Defenders have worked out the dubki so Pardeep Narwal ditches the dive and tries to jump his way out of this hole but he is tackled down. 1200 has to wait. PARDEEP ON THE BENCH



2-2 Prapanjan comes in on a do-or-die raid and gets a bonus point

1-2 Surender Gill gets a bonus point



1-1 Pardeep Narwal claims a point. He is one short of 1200 points.



1-0 Too easy for Manjeet. After Surender Gill puts in an empty raid, Nitesh Kumar gets a slippery hold on Manjeet and the tall raider just has to nudge back to the midline



8.30pm: LINEUPS:

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh,

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit



8.20pm: FORM GUIDE: Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet's boys will come into this game with a lot of confidence after holding Dabang Delhi to a draw a few days back. Tamil Thalaivas made a surging comeback and kept chipping away at Dabang Delhi's lead. Naveen Kumar, who had picked up 14 raid points, was confined to the bench for the last five minutes and Tamil Thalaivas managed to complete the comeback and tie the game.



MILESTONE ALERT: PARDEEP NARWAL IS AT 1198 POINTS. Two points away from 1200 points in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.



8.10pm: FORM GUIDE: UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal's men are fresh off two draws on the trot, a 28-28 stalemate against U Mumba and a 32-32 scoreline against Gujarat Giants. They have two losses and one solitary win this season so far - against Patna Pirates. The Yoddha have not had much to brag about with their performances. The side is still cripplingly dependent on Pardeep Narwal who has had a very poor start to season 8. If they have to give their morale a little boost and just practically get their campaign going, they NEED a win.



