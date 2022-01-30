Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

PATNA PIRATES vs JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

3-7: Monu Goyat picks up a bonus point.

2-6: A quick running hand touch from Monu Goyat gets Deepak Rathee's knee.

1-5: And now he is off. Sachin Tanwar sends him to the bench with a touch point. First point of the night for the Pirates.

0-5: This is some start for Jaipur. Deepak Niwas Hooda picks up a touch point.

0-4: Prashanth Kumar Rai goes in for the raid and has been taken down easily.

--------

TOSS - Patna Pirates wins the toss. Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first.

7:20PM: LINE-UPS!!!

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai (c), Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

Subs: Sourav Gulia, Shubham Shinde, Guman Singh, Selvamani K, Monu

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sandeep Dhull (c), Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vishal Lather, Sahul Kumar, Sachin Narwal, Deepak Rathee

Subs: Mohammad Nosrati, Pavan TR, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Singh, Naveen

7:15PM: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 15, Matches won by Patna Pirates - 9, Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 6, Last meeting - Jaipur Pink Panthers won 38-28

7PM: PREVIEW:

The Patna Pirates returned to action after a 10-day hiatus on Friday and registered a massive 52-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The Pirates’ raiding unit was at its efficient best, as Sachin, Monu Goyat, and skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai combined to score 21 raid points. But the defence had a historic night, as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil and Neeraj Kumar racked up High 5s. The Pirates set a new franchise record with 21 tackle points against the Thalaivas. Patna is looking scary on offence and defence, and it’s going to take a Herculean effort to stop this all-conquering ship.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers is winless in its last four games and has slipped to ninth on the points table. Outside of Arjun Deshwal, no other Jaipur player has been consistent. The Pink Panthers defensive unit has been especially woeful and has managed only 11 tackle points in the team’s last five halves of kabaddi. With no support for Deshwal and offence and a struggling defence, things are looking bleak for Jaipur. But one win could turn the tide of its season, and coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan would be hoping his team can find some form and beat the Pirates.

6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 29: Dabang Delhi crushes Gujarat Giants 41-22, tops table

January 28: Patna Pirates steamrolls Tamil Thalaivas 52-24

January 27: Puneri Paltan hammers UP Yoddha 44-38