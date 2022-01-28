Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas.

PATNA PIRATES vs TAMIL THALAIVAS

---------

TOSS - Tamil Thalaivas wins the toss. Patna Pirates to raid first.

7:20PM: LINE-UPS!!!

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai (c), Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Subs: Sourav Gulia, Shubham Shinde, Guman Singh, Selvamani K, Monu

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh (c), Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Krishna, Himanshu

Subs: Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Asiri Alawathge, Athul MS, Santhapanaselvam

7:10PM: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 9, Matches won by Patna Pirates - 5, Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2, Matches tied - 2, Last meeting: 30-30 tie

7PM: PREVIEW:

Patna Pirates is back into action after its 29-32 loss to Dabang Delhi K.C. 10 days ago. It is sixth in the points table with 40 points in 11 matches and a win or a tie today against Tamil Thalaivas will take it to second. Its defensive unit has been the most impressive this season with 11.82 average tackle points. However, it will hope that its raiders will up their game in order to make the team a tough side to beat.

Tamil Thalaivas comes into this match after a 34-34 tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers on January 22. It is 10th in the standings with 34 points in 12 matches. The Thalaivas are averaging 10.58 tackle points per game. Their raiding unit is only slightly better than Patna's, and is averaging 19 points per game. The Thalaivas are winless in their last four outings and desperately need a win to get their season back on track.

6:35PM: In case you are wondering why there is only one game today, it is because a number of COVID-19 positive cases were reported amongst two teams forcing PKL organiser Mashal Sports to reschedule some games. Read the full story here: COVID-19 hits Pro Kabaddi League, changes in January fixtures

6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the only PKL game for today between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 27: Puneri Paltan hammers UP Yoddha 44-38

January 26: U Mumba routs Bengaluru Bulls despite Pawan's heroics

January 25: Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans share spoils after 39-39 tie