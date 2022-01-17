PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Pardeep Narwal's U.P. Yoddha take on confident Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddha being played in Bengaluru on Monday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 January, 2022 18:37 IST Puneri Paltan will be up against U.P. Yoddha in match 60 of the Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru on Monday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 January, 2022 18:37 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddha.PUNERI PALTAN vs U.P. YODDHA6:35PM: Another helpful reminder of the rules. If you need it! 6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddha. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -January 16: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie, Patna Pirates stops Bengaluru Bulls juggernaut in 38-31 winJanuary 15: Pardeep Narwal shines, Naveen injured again; wins for Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha, U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors for 32-32 tieJanuary 14: Pawan Sehrawat shines in Bengaluru Bulls' win over Gujarat Giants, Deepak guides Jaipur Pink Panthers past Patna PiratesWhere to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.