PKL PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 fixtures: Playoffs from February 21, final on 25th The Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8) playoff stage will get underway on February 21, while the final will be played on February 25. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2022 17:41 IST The playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) will be played on February 21 and 23, while the final will be held on the 25th. - Pro Kabaddi League Team Sportstar 16 February, 2022 17:41 IST The Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8) playoff stage will get underway on February 21, while the final will be played on February 25, it was announced on Wednseday.The knockout stage will continue to be held within the confines of a bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield hotel.FULL PKL COVERAGEThree-time champion Patna Pirates became the first team to advance to the knockouts with four games to spare, while a nine-way combat is on for the five remaining spots. The top two teams will directly progress to the semifinals, while the next four teams will play in the eliminators and move to the last-four stage.Playoffs schedule in full:Date and DayFixtureTimeFebruary 21, 2022 (Monday)Eliminator 1Third-placed team vs sixth-placed team Eliminator 2- Fourth-placed team vs fifth-ranked team (Eliminator 2)7.30pm8.30pmFebruary 23, 2022 (Wednesday)Semifinal 1First-ranked team (Patna Pirates) vs Winner of Eliminator 1Semifinal 2Second-ranked team vs Winner of Eliminator 27.30pm8.30pmFebruary 25, 2022 (Friday)Final Winner of semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 28.30pm