PKL 2021-22

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 fixtures: Playoffs from February 21, final on 25th

The Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8) playoff stage will get underway on February 21, while the final will be played on February 25.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 February, 2022 17:41 IST
PKL trophy

The playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) will be played on February 21 and 23, while the final will be held on the 25th.   -  Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 February, 2022 17:41 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8) playoff stage will get underway on February 21, while the final will be played on February 25, it was announced on Wednseday.

The knockout stage will continue to be held within the confines of a bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield hotel.

FULL PKL COVERAGE

Three-time champion Patna Pirates became the first team to advance to the knockouts with four games to spare, while a nine-way combat is on for the five remaining spots. The top two teams will directly progress to the semifinals, while the next four teams will play in the eliminators and move to the last-four stage.

Playoffs schedule in full:

Date and DayFixtureTime
February 21, 2022 (Monday)

Eliminator 1

Third-placed team vs sixth-placed team

Eliminator 2

- Fourth-placed team vs fifth-ranked team (Eliminator 2)

7.30pm



8.30pm

February 23, 2022 (Wednesday)

Semifinal 1

First-ranked team (Patna Pirates) vs Winner of Eliminator 1

Semifinal 2

Second-ranked team vs Winner of Eliminator 2

7.30pm



8.30pm

February 25, 2022 (Friday)

Final

Winner of semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 2

8.30pm

Read more stories on PKL 2021-22.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Honour the Heroes
Honour the Heroes