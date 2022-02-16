Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 fixtures: Playoffs from February 21, final on 25th

The Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8) playoff stage will get underway on February 21, while the final will be played on February 25, it was announced on Wednseday.

The knockout stage will continue to be held within the confines of a bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield hotel.

Three-time champion Patna Pirates became the first team to advance to the knockouts with four games to spare, while a nine-way combat is on for the five remaining spots. The top two teams will directly progress to the semifinals, while the next four teams will play in the eliminators and move to the last-four stage.

Playoffs schedule in full: