Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Surjeet's Tamil Thalaivas take on struggling Gujarat Giants

TAMIL THALAIVAS vs GUJARAT GIANTS

7:05PM: Even Gujarat Giants are set to play tonight after a tie in their last match. They were leading at one point, then fell behind and finally managed to hold U Mumba to a low-scoring 24-24 tie. Apart from that, it's been three defeats and a single win against the bottom-placed Telugu Titans in last five encounters for the Giants. Gujarat's defenders Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Girish Maruti Ernak need to put on a much better show and stop opponents from taking easy raid points.

6:55PM: Tamil Thalaivas come into this match after ANOTHER TIE. The Thalaivas have three wins, two defeats and five ties in the 10 matches they have played, the last of which came against Jaipur Pink Panthers in a fixture that finished at 31-31 on Sunday. Defenders Surjeet Singh and Sagar had nine tackle points in another impressive performance. However, they need to improve in the raiding department and for that, the likes of Ajinkya Pawar and Bhavani Rajput need to do better. A win (or a tie) would take the Thalaivas from seventh to fourth on the points table and coach Udayakumar's men, winless for two games, would look to do exactly that.

6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants.

