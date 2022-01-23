Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.

TELUGU TITANS vs BENGALURU BULLS

8:38pm: LINE UPS!

Telugu Titans: Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Prince, Akash Choudhary

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjith, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Amit Sheoran

8:35pm: The Bengaluru Bulls have had a poor week - the side has slipped to three successive losses. It lost 37-35 to the Puneri Paltan yesterday and missed out on the chance to move to the top of the standings. Pawan Sehrawat did manage a Super 10 but was tackled seven times by the Paltan’s defence. The Bulls’ defence was uncharacteristically poor on the night and finished the game with only eight tackle points. The Bulls need a morale boost, and a win in the Southern Derby could be precisely what it needs to end its slump.

8:30pm: Telugu Titans’ winning run lasted only one game as it lost 35-42 to U Mumba yesterday. The Titans had a horrid start to the game and trailed 14-3 midway through the first half and couldn’t recover post that. They will need to be wary of starting the game poorly against a Bengaluru Bulls side that can score points at will with its three-pronged raiding team. Titans raiders Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish will need to continue their good form, while Surinder Singh and Sandeep Kandola will have to marshal a young defensive unit against a potent Bulls offence for the Titans to stand a chance of beating Bengaluru.

8PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the second game of the evening between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.

