Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Nitin Tomar's Puneri Paltan routs Fazel's U Mumba in Maharashtra derby

Puneri Paltan picks up its second win on the trot as it storms to a 42-23 win over U Mumba in the Maharashtra derby. Puneri Paltan excelled with a stellar all-round show as the Nitin Tomar starred with nine points, while Vishal Bharadwaj claimed a High-5. Aslam Inamdar also scored seven points, while Mohit Goyat bagged five points.

U Mumba's performance left a lot to be desired as Rahul Sethpal, the right corner, was the top-scorer with five points. The side's lead raider Abhishek Singh managed only four points, while substitute Mohsen Maghsoudlou chipped in with three points as the side sorely missed Ajith Kumar.

The result sees Puneri Paltan move to the 10th spot, while U Mumba remains fifth.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

FULL-TIME! Puneri Paltan claims the bagging rights as it thrashes U Mumba 42-23 in the Maharashtra derby.

23-41 SUPER TACKLE! Nitin and co. have Abhishek flat on the mat and that should be the game.

23-39 Abhishek gets rid of Puneri Paltan's ace defenders in Vishal and Baldev. Fifty seconds left on the clock.

21-38 Fazel finally gets a point as he does really well to tackle Aslam. Quite an off day for the U Mumba captain.

20-38 Ashish picks up his first raid point of the evening. Puneri Paltan continues to maintain an unassailable lead.

19-38 SUPER TACKLE! That's the first of the game for U Mumba as Harender makes a good double ankle hold on Mohit.

17-37 Vishal and Abinesh are at it again! Vishal with the ankle hold and Abinesh with the dash as they get the better of Abhishek. That brings up Vishal's High-5.

16-36 The combination of Vishal and Abinesh does really well to tackle Mohsen.

16-35 Aslam catches Rahul with a lightning quick toe touch.

15-34 Mohsen Maghsoudlou bags a point for U Mumba but it's too little too late, especially after the third All Out.

14-31 Nothing is going U Mumba's way today as the Puneri Paltan defence brings up another great tackle to deny Ajinkya..

13-28 Abhishek loses balance and goes into the lobby and gifts Puneri Paltan another easy point.

13-26 That's just unfortunate for Rahul...he steps into the lobby and gifts Mohit a point.

13-25 Shivam comes off the bench and delivers in style as he gets the better of Vishal.

U Mumba's woes are not contained to its misfiring raiding department alone, Fazel Atrachali is yet to score a point today!

11-25 ALL OUT! The Puneri Paltan defence comes together to tackle Rahul to the mat and that's another All Out! Puneri Paltan seem to the running away with this one...

10-21 That's a big one from Aslam! He gets the better of two men to extend his side's lead to 11 point.

HALF-TIME: Puneri Paltan's stellar all-round performance sees it hold on to an eight-point lead at the interval.

10-18 The U Mumba raiders have had little to no success today...Abhishek and Jashandeep have each managed only two points in the opening half.

9-17 Oh my word, what a stunning block from Nitin! He catches Abhishek unaware and traps him in a mighty back-hold.

9-16 Sanket, who had a muted start to the evening, picks up a point off his first tackle to send Jashandeep packing.

9-15 This is a deja vu of the first raid of the evening - Abhishek gets rid of Abinesh with a fine running hand touch.

8-14 ALL OUT! Abinesh pushes Rahul off the court and Puneri Paltan have inflicted the All Out. A great few minutes for Puneri Paltan.

7-11 Mohit gets rid of Rinku and U Mumba are in all sorts of trouble here...

7-10 Jashandeep needs something in the do-or-die raid but he runs into a mighty Vishal. U Mumba are down to two men!

Nitin, however, landed heavily on his injured right shoulder. Hope thats not a cause of concern for Puneri Paltan.

7-9 SUPER RAID FROM NITIN TOMAR! He gets past Harender, Fazel and a third U Mumba defender to give his side he lead for the first time today.

7-6 Rahul is at it again as he grabs onto an air-borne Mohit's ankle. Superb stuff. Rahul is a raider, for the unitiated.

5-6 That's a stunning tackle from Rahul. He launches into a monstrous ankle hold on Nitin and the Puneri Paltan skipper has no way out.

4-6 That is a fantastic dash from Nitin! Abhishek is caught blind-sided and Nitin races from the left to shove Abhishek off the court.

4-5 Vishal swears Rahul did not get a touch on him and reviews the decision, but the TV umpire does not rule in his favour.

3-5 Mohit does very well to entice Rinku into making a tackle and skips away with a point.

3-4 Vishal, Puneri Paltan's star left cover, executes a perfect double thigh hold to send Jashandeep back to the bench.

3-3 Mohit Goyat needs to score a point in the do-or-die raid but runs into an ankle hold from Harendra.

2-3 Abhishek is tackled for the first time today and it's Baldev who gets the big man!

No Ajith Kumar for the second game running for U Mumba. Jashandeep is his replacement.

2-2 Mohit Goyat and Abhishek bag a bonus each.

1-1 That's quite the start from Aslam as he gets rid of the U Mumba captain Fazel in his first raid!

1-0 Abhishek lands a superb running hand touch on Abinesh to get off the mark.

Puneri Paltan won the toss and chose the left side of the court, U Mumba will raid first.

--

8:35pm: LINE UPS!

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra, Rahul Sethpal, Jashandeep Singh, Rinku

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Abinesh, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj

8:30pm: If you're still new to the PKL caravan, fret not - we've got you covered. Here's an explainer that simplifies all the rules and terminologies associated with PKL -





