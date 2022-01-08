PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba takes on Rohit Kumar's Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between U Mumba and Telugu Titans being played in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 January, 2022 20:15 IST Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba takes on Telugu Titans who are still without Siddharth Desai in a Pro Kabaddi League game on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 January, 2022 20:15 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between U Mumba and Telugu TitansA nail-biting game is currently on between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha. Follow it LIVE here: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi; Naveen Kumar races to yet another Super 10 If you need assistance with the rules or scoring system in the Pro Kabaddi League, here's some help. Today's fixtures:- UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi- U Mumba vs Telugu Titans- Gujarat Giants vs Patna PiratesBefore we get into details of the first game of triple-header Saturday, let's take a quick look at the updates from the PKL this past week: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Arjun Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL: Pawan's heroics sees Bengaluru Bulls rout Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas moves into top-four Pro Kabaddi PKL: Dabang Delhi rides on Naveen's brilliance to top points table, Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 8: Pardeep Narwal reaches 1200-point milestone but UP Yoddha loses to Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba, Haryana Steelers settle for nervy draw PKL 8: Last minute thrillers see Bengal Warriors pip Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans; 800 raid point milestone for Maninder Singh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls cruises past Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants in a thriller Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.