Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Naveen Kumar struggles as UP Yoddha leads Dabang Delhi at halftime

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha

18-20 Why Jeeva....why? Ankit, who comes off the bench, is at the receiving end of a rather weak tackle from Jeeva and he casually esacpes.

18-19 Naveen is back and how! He gets a running hand touch on the right in Sumit and then gets past Shubham on his way back.

16-19 Tackle point after tackle point as Sandeep Kandola has Surender flat on the mat courtesy of a stunning ankle hold. Naveen is back on the mat!

15-19 A top-notch ankle hold from Surender, one of UP Yoddha's top raiders, sees Naveen trudge back to the bench!

15-18 Pardeep has been tackled and guess who gets him? It's Naveen! The youngster traps Pardeep with a superb double thigh hold.



HT: Naveen Kumar has been oddly subdued. Is it fatigue? Is it just an off day? Well we don't know yet, but it's reflecting on the team's fortunes as they trail UP Yoddha by five points. UP's defence seems to be a point-proving spree and we are here for this tussle!



13-18 Rare error from the left corner as Vijay gets the easiest of touches on Sumit as he crouches in his way. Half time whistle goes off and UP Yoddha has a five point lead. Nicely done, Pardeep and Co.



12-18 Vijay gets a bonus for Delhi



11-18 Surender Gill survives a dash attempt and takes out the ambitious defender with him. He knows his role and he's chipping away at the points.



11-17 Naveen has been a shadow of his former self. He is tackled down wih so much ease. It's just not working for him.



11-16 Pardeep Narwal tries the dubki yet again and Manjeet Chhillar's boredom is evident on his face. That's how well other teams have figured out this move.



10-16 Ashu Singh and Shubham Kumar show us how chains defend as they bring Naveen down.

10-15 Vijay picks up a bonus point.



9-15 Dabang Delhi surrenders. ALL OUT. Did you see this coming? UP Yoddha dominating the unbeaten team in the league



9-12 Naveen has been tackled down, he's looked a bit off colour today and is off to a very slow start.



8-11 Sandeep Narwal making childlike errors here and UP Yoddha will capitalise.



8-10 Dabang Delhi manages another point here. Surprising to see them trail UP Yoddha which technically came into this game as the underdog.

7-10 Jeeva Kumar is caught napping and Pardeep sends him to the bench for this mistake.



7-9 Vijay removes a diving Sumit as he gets above him and skips to safety



6-9 Pardeep Narwal vs Joginder Nawal on here and Pardeep gets the running hand touch. Sublime!



6-8 UP Yoddha's defence seems to be on a different level today. Nitesh Kumar looks almost like the viral Steve Smith stance as he stops Ashu Malik and gets his side a point

6-7 Manjeet Chhillar makes a mistake and bites the bait that Shrikanth Jadhav lays for him. He will join Naveen on the bench.



6-6 SUPER TACKLE. Brilliant from the UP Yoddha defence. Naveen has been blocked out, with Shubham initiating the tackle. Two points and big boost of confidence.



UP Yoddha is down to three men

6-4 Surender Gill follows Sumit to the mat. Sandeep Narwal doing the hard work. He gets plenty of support from his mates at the back



5-4 Sumit falls for Ashu Malik's tempting runs and will now join his teammates on the bench.



4-4 A wave formation allows Delhi to wash Pardeep off the mat. Team effort from the Delhi defence. All of them good involved there. Delhi has the lowest average tackle points this season and so they have to hold on to all positives in this department.



3-4 OH WHAT IS THIS! Cheeky passage of play as Shrikanth Jadhav is caught napping here. UP Yoddha is lucky Vijay is walking away with just one point



2-4 Naveen is tackled out. Wow! Defence has stepped up and they will enjoy this.



2-3 Pardeep Narwal sends Manjit Chhillar off yet again!



2-2 Pardeep Narwal gets a proper touch on Sandeep Narwal



2-1 Vijay gets a bonus for Delhi, choosing to spend time figuring out UP's defence



I don't know about you but I am looking more intently at how Surender Gill performs today. UP Yoddha's fortunes have relief so intensely on him this season.



1-1 Naveen is happy to return in kind as he gets a kick to dismiss the left corner.



0-1 Pardeep Narwal will get us started tonight and he starts off with a hand touch on Manjit Chhillar



LINEUPS:

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjit Chhillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal



7.20pm: If you need assistance with the rules or scoring system in the Pro Kabaddi League, here's some help.







7pm: UP Yoddha comes into this game after a loss to Tamil Thalaivas in a game that saw Pardeep Narwal register his 1200th PKL point. Despite his records, the 'record breaker' as he's called has been unable to do much for the fortunes of his side. UP Yoddha is currently placed 10th with one solitary win in six games.





Today's fixtures: - UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi - U Mumba vs Telugu Titans - Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi meanwhile is among those wrestling for that summit position and have come along quite comfortably throughout the season so far riding almost entirely on Naveen Kumar's brilliance in raiding. Delhi is the only unbeaten side left in the league this season with four wins and two draws in its six games.



