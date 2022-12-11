After a close league stage, the ninth edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League has its six playoff participants. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, by virtue of finishing in the top two on the points table, enter the semifinals directly and will skip one round of matches - the eliminators.

DOWNLOAD THE PKL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE GUIDE AS A PDF HERE: VIVO Pro Kabaddi knockouts schedule guide

The four other teams will occupy the eliminator fixtures - Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi. These teams will take each other on in two eliminator ties to fight for a place in the semifinal. Here is the full schedule for the knockouts of PKL 9.

The playoffs of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will be held from December 13 to 15 and the final will be held on December 17 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Where to watch vivo Pro Kabaddi knockouts?

Catch the live coverage of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League playoffs on the Star Sports Network. The games can be live streamed on the DIsney + Hotstar mobile application. You can also follow play-by-play updates on Sportstar’s live blogs too.