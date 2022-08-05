PKL Season 9 auction LIVE: Puneri Paltan buys Fazel Atrachali, Nabibakhsh

The auction for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is underway in Mumbai on Friday. On Day 1, players from Category A and Category B will be under the hammer.
LIVE: PKL 9 auction live, Day 1
Here is the complete list of players sold on Day 1 of the auction.
CATEGORY A
|PLAYERS
|TEAMS
|BASE PRICE
|AUCTION PRICE
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|Puneri Paltan
|Rs. 30 Lakhs
|Rs. 87 Lakhs
|Fazel Atrachali
|Puneri Paltan
|Rs. 30 Lakhs
|Rs. 1.38 Crore
|Deepak Hooda
|Bengal Warriors
|Rs 30 Lakhs
|Rs. 43 Lakhs
|Rohit Gulia
|Patna Pirates
|Rs. 30 Lakhs
|Rs. 30 Lakhs
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Telugu Titans
|Rs. 30 Lakhs
|Rs. 62 Lakhs
|Sandeep Dhull
|Dabang Delhi
|Rs. 30 Lakhs
|Rs. 40 Lakhs
|Surjeet Singh
|Telugu Titans
|Rs. 30 Lakhs
|Rs. 50 Lakhs
