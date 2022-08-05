PKL Season 9 auction LIVE: Puneri Paltan buys Fazel Atrachali, Nabibakhsh

The auction for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is underway in Mumbai on Friday. On Day 1, players from Category A and Category B will be under the hammer.

Here is the complete list of players sold on Day 1 of the auction.

CATEGORY A

PLAYERS TEAMS BASE PRICE AUCTION PRICE Mohammad Nabibakhsh Puneri Paltan Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 87 Lakhs Fazel Atrachali Puneri Paltan Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 1.38 Crore Deepak Hooda Bengal Warriors Rs 30 Lakhs Rs. 43 Lakhs Rohit Gulia Patna Pirates Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 30 Lakhs Parvesh Bhainswal Telugu Titans Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 62 Lakhs Sandeep Dhull Dabang Delhi Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 40 Lakhs Surjeet Singh Telugu Titans Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 50 Lakhs

