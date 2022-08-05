Kabaddi

PKL Season 9 auction LIVE: Puneri Paltan buys Fazel Atrachali, Nabibakhsh

Team Sportstar
05 August, 2022 19:19 IST
On Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction, players from Category A and Category B will be under the hammer. 

On Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction, players from Category A and Category B will be under the hammer.  | Photo Credit: Pallavi Hari

The auction for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is underway in Mumbai on Friday. On Day 1, players from Category A and Category B will be under the hammer.

LIVE: PKL 9 auction live, Day 1

Here is the complete list of players sold on Day 1 of the auction.

CATEGORY A

PLAYERS TEAMS BASE PRICE AUCTION PRICE
Mohammad Nabibakhsh Puneri Paltan Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 87 Lakhs
Fazel Atrachali Puneri Paltan Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 1.38 Crore
Deepak Hooda Bengal Warriors Rs 30 Lakhs Rs. 43 Lakhs
Rohit Gulia Patna Pirates Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 30 Lakhs
Parvesh Bhainswal Telugu Titans Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 62 Lakhs
Sandeep Dhull Dabang Delhi Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 40 Lakhs
Surjeet Singh Telugu Titans Rs. 30 Lakhs Rs. 50 Lakhs
