Kabaddi PKL Auction 2021: Three Indian kabaddi stars who could rule the auction this season From Pardeep Narwal to Deepak Niwas Hooda, here are the top three Indian stars who might set the ProKabaddi auction on fire this season. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 13:58 IST Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 13:58 IST RELATED NEWS: Auction guide PKL Auctions 2021: All you need to know PKL 2021 auctions: Biggest buys at Pro Kabaddi League auctions PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of 42 overseas players at PKL auctions PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of released players for Pro Kabaddi auction PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out" PKL Auctions 2021: Who are the New Young Players? PKL Auction 2021: Three Indian kabaddi stars who could rule the auction this season PKL Final Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL Highlights: Eliminator 2- Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi PKL Highlights: Eliminator 1- U Mumba vs U.P Yoddha Read more stories on Kabaddi. More Videos PKL 2018: A young fan video looking ahead to the Eliminator, playoffs ProKabaddi League Highlights, Match 131: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls ProKabaddi League Highlights, Match 132: Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha PKL 2018-19 Match 124 Highlights: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha PKL 2018-19 Match 125 Highlights: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates PKL 2018, Match 109 Highlights: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2018, Match 108 Highlights: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 2018, Match 105 Highlights: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers