Siddharth Desai: Happy Rohit is leading Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai, star raider of two-time finalist Telugu Titans, said the team, having learnt from its previous mistakes, is now more focused to give its best at the Pro Kabaddi League beginning in Bengaluru later this month.



“We have one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately, the different combinations we tried last season, didn’t work and it was tough also to play back-to-back matches as host,” Siddharth informed Sportstar.



“The PKL is back after a gap of almost two years because of the pandemic and everyone will be keen to prove a point or two to get into the Indian team since the Asia and World Cups are scheduled soon,” he said.



“I am very happy that Rohit (Kumar) bhai has joined our team and is leading it too. His vast experience in the league, having led the Bengaluru Bulls to title triumph should be of great help to the Titans,” Siddharth said.



“We have no issues in the raiding department and are strong in defence too. So, I don’t feel any pressure,” the star player said.

On being asked which teams could be the top three contenders for the title, Siddharth said every side has its own plans and trains accordingly. “As they say, it all depends on how well you perform on the given day. So even our team is a strong contender to be the champion,” he said.



Siddharth said thanks to the PKL, many players earned name, fame and money. “This is the best thing to have happened to the sport in India,” he added.



On playing at a single venue without spectators, the Titans lead performer said they would miss the crowds for sure but hoped the fans would extend their support via social media platforms.



“We still hope the coming season will be exciting and challenging even without the crowds as every player has to give his best for the team’s cause,” he signed off.