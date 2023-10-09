UP Yoddhas PKL Auction 2023, updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
Players bought in PKL 2023 Auction
Vijay Malik (Indian allrounder) for Rs. 85 Lakh
List of retained players
Elite players: - Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar
Retained young players: - Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill
Existing young players: Anil Kumar, Mahipal
Purse update
UP Yoddhas started the auction with Rs. 2.06 crore
