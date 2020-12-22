Australia vs India: Lowest totals in Test cricket, stats you need to know

36

India’s total in the second innings of the Adelaide match is the lowest ever in its Test cricket history. Overall, it is the seventh lowest in Test cricket and the lowest by any Test side in the last 65 years, ever since New Zealand was dismissed for 26 in Auckland in March 1955. India’s total is also the joint lowest on Australian soil in the 143 years of Test cricket played in that country. It is also by far the lowest total ever made in any Test innings at the Adelaide Oval.

Lowest Test totals

Total Team Opponent Venue Month/year Match innings Result Top scorer (score) 26 New Zealand England Auckland March 1955 Third Lost by an innings and 20 runs Bert Sutcliffe (11) 30 South Africa England Port Elizabeth February 1896 Third Lost by 288 runs Robert Poore (10) 30+ South Africa England Birmingham June 1924 Second Lost by an innings and 18 runs Herbie Taylor (7) 35 South Africa England Cape Town April 1899 Fourth Lost by 210 runs Bertie Powell (11) 36 Australia England Birmingham May 1902 Second Draw Victor Trumper (18) 36 South Africa Australia Melbourne February 1932 First Lost by an innings and 72 runs Jock Cameron (11) 36++ India Australia Adelaide December 2020 Third Lost by eight wickets Mayank Agarwal (9)

+ Extras top-scored with 11 for South Africa.

++ One batsman injured while batting.

India’s lowest totals in Test cricket

Total Opponent Venue Month/year Match innings Result Top scorer (score) 36+ Australia Adelaide December 2020 Third Lost by eight wickets Mayank Agarwal (9) 42++ England Lord’s June 1974 Third# Lost by an innings and 285 runs Eknath Solkar (18*) 58 Australia Brisbane December 1947 Second Lost by an innings and 226 runs Lala Amarnath (22) 58 England Manchester July 1952 Third# Lost by an innings and 207 runs Vijay Manjrekar (22) 66 South Africa Durban December 1996 Fourth Lost by 328 runs Rahul Dravid (27*) 67 Australia Melbourne February 1948 Third# Lost by an innings and 177 runs Hemu Adhikari (17) 75 West Indies Delhi November 1987 First Lost by five wickets Arun Lal (20) 76 South Africa Ahmedabad April 2008 First Lost by an innings and 90 runs Irfan Pathan (21*)

+ One batsman injured while batting.

++ One batsman injured and did not bat.

++ While following on.

Notes: Amarnath was captain at Brisbane.

India made 98 and 82 in the second innings at Brisbane and Manchester, respectively.

India made 100 in the first innings at Durban.

India was dismissed before lunch on the opening day at Ahmedabad.

Lowest Test totals on Australian soil

Total Team Opponent Venue Month/year Match innings Result Top scorer (score) 36 South Africa Australia Melbourne February 1932 First Lost by an innings and 72 runs Jock Cameron (11) 36 India Australia Adelaide December 2020 Third Lost by eight wickets Mayank Agarwal (9) 42 Australia England Sydney February 1888 Second Lost by 126 runs Tom Garrett (10) 45 England Australia Sydney January 1887 First Won by 13 runs George Lohmann (17) 45 South Africa Australia Melbourne February 1932 Third Lost by an innings and 72 runs Syd Curnow (16)

Notes:

Cameron was South Africa’s captain and wicketkeeper.

South Africa was dimissed for 36 and 45 in its innings at Melbourne.

Australia made 82 in its second innings at Sydney in February 1888.

England’s 45 at Sydney is the lowest Test total in a winning cause.

Lowest Test totals at Adelaide

Total Team Opponent Month/year Match innings Result Top scorer (score) 36 India Australia December 2020 Third Lost by eight wickets Mayank Agarwal (9) 82 Australia West Indies December 1951 First Lost by six wickets Graeme Hole (23) 100 Australia England March 1892 Second Lost by an innings and 230 runs Jack Lyons (23)

Total Team Opponent Month/year Match innings Result Top scorer (score) 36 India Australia December 2020 Third Lost by eight wickets Mayank Agarwal (9) 82 Australia West Indies December 1951 First Lost by six wickets Graeme Hole (23) 100 Australia England March 1892 Second Lost by an innings and 230 runs Jack Lyons (23)

Lowest Test totals in the last 88 years (since India’s inaugural Test match in June 1932)

Total Team Opponent Venue Month/year Match innings Result Top scorer (score) 26 New Zealand England Auckland March 1955 Third Lost by an innings and 20 runs Bert Sutcliffe (11) 36 India Australia Adelaide December 2020 Third Lost by eight wickets Mayank Agarwal (9) 38 Ireland England Lord’s July 2019 Fourth Lost by 143 runs James McCollum (11) 42 New Zealand Australia Wellington March 1946 Third Lost by an innings and 103 runs Verdun Scott (14) 42 India England Lord’s June 1974 Third# Lost by an innings and 285 runs Eknath Solkar (18*)

# While following on.

Low Test totals where the team did not lose all 10 wickets

Total Team Opponent Venue Month/year Match innings Result Top scorer (score) 32/7 declared Australia England Brisbane December 1950 Third Won by 70 runs Neil Harvey (12) 35/8 Australia England Manchester July 1953 Third Draw Lindsay Hassett/Jimmy de Courcy (8 each) 36/9+ India Australia Adelaide December 2020 Third Lost by eight wickets Mayank Agarwal (9) 42/9++ India England Lord’s June 1974 Third# Lost by an innings and 285 runs Eknath Solkar (18*) 48/8 New Zealand England Christchurch March 1966 Fourth Draw Bob Cunis (16*)

# While following on.

+ One batsman injured while batting.

++ One batsman injured and did not bat.

Note: Australia declared its innings at 32/7 at Brisbane and won!

9

The runs made by India’s top scorer, Mayank Agarwal, in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. This is only the second occasion in Test cricket where all batsmen in the playing XI did not reach double figures in the same innings. The only other time was way back in June 1924 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, when South Africa was dismissed for 30 in 12.3 overs by England. South Africa’s captain and opener Herbie Taylor top-scored with seven. However, the extras (11) reached double figures. That makes the Adelaide match the only one where all 11 players and extras did not cross double figures.

Top scorers in Test innings with individual scores of 10 or less

Highest score Batsman Team (total) Opponent Venue Month/year Extras 7 Herbie Taylor South Africa (30) England Birmingham June 1924 11 9 Mayank Agarwal India (36/9) Australia Adelaide December 2020 0 10 Tom Garrett Australia (42) England Sydney February 1888 7 10 Robert Poore South Africa (30) Port Elizabeth Port Elizabeth February 1896 0

44

Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten knock at No. 7 at Canberra in the opening match of the Twenty20 International (T20) series against Australia is now the highest individual score by an Indian batsman while batting at that position or lower in this format. Jadeja bettered the previous best of 38 by M. S. Dhoni, scored against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium December 22, 2012.

Highest individual scores by Indian batsmen at Nos. 7-11 in T20Is

Score Batsman Opponent Venue Date Result 44* Ravindra Jadeja Australia Canberra December 4, 2020 Won 38 M. S. Dhoni England Mumbai (Wankhede) December 22, 2012 Lost 33* Irfan Pathan Sri Lanka Colombo (Premadasa) February 10, 2009 Won 33* Yusuf Pathan England Lord’s June 14, 2009 Lost 33* Dinesh Karthik New Zealand Hamilton February 10, 2019 Lost 31* R. Ashwin Sri Lanka Pune February 9, 2016 Lost

Note: Irfan Pathan and Ashwin’s knocks came while batting at No. 9, the rest at No. 7.

4.00

Washington Sundar’s economy rate in the opening T20I in Canberra is now the best by any visiting bowler who finished his full quota of four overs against Australia in the format.

Most economical bowling by visiting bowlers against Australia

Economy rate Bowling figures Bowler Team Venue Date Result 4.00 4-0-16-0 Washington Sundar India Canberra December 4, 2020 Won 4.75 4-0-19-0 Johan Botha South Africa Brisbane January 13, 2009 Lost 4.75 4-0-19-2 Graeme Swann England Melbourne January 14, 2011 Lost 4.75 4-0-19-2 Michael Yardy England Melbourne January 14, 2011 Lost 4.75 4-0-19-0 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Sydney (Homebush) January 26, 2013 Won 4.75 4-0-19-2 Sunil Narine West Indies Brisbane February 13, 2013 Won 4.75 4-0-19-1 Kuldeep Yadav India Sydney November 25, 2018 Won

Note: Botha was captain.

9

The number of consecutive T20I matches won by India (including two super overs) between January 7 and December 6, 2020. This winning sequence came to a halt when India lost the final match in Sydney on December 8. However, India became the only third team in T20I cricket to win nine or more matches in a row, with Afghanistan doing so on two separate occasions.

Most consecutive victories in T20Is

Wins Team Period 12 Afghanistan February 5, 2018-September 15, 2019 11 Afghanistan March 27, 2016-March 12, 2017 9 Pakistan July 4-November 4, 2018 9+ India January 7-December 6, 2020

+ Includes two successive tied games, both of which India won via super over.

Most consecutive victories by India in T20Is

Wins Period Home Away 9+ January 7-December 6, 2020 2 7 7 December 28, 2012-April 4, 2014 2 5 7 February 12-March 6, 2016 2 5 7 March 8-July 3, 2018 0 7

195

India’s total in the second T20I in Sydney was the second-highest successful run chase against Australia in Australia. The highest is also by India – 200/3 at the same venue on January 31, 2016.

Highest successful run chases by visiting sides in Australia in T20Is

Total Overs Team Venue Date Australia’s total 200/3 20 India Sydney January 31, 2016 197/5 195/4 19.4 India Sydney December 6, 2020 194/5 176/8 20 Sri Lanka Geelong February 19, 2017 173/10 172/5 20 Sri Lanka Melbourne February 17, 2017 168/6 168/4 19.4 India Sydney November 25, 2018 164/6

85

Virat Kohli’s score in the third match of the T20I series in Sydney is his highest in unsuccessful run chases.

Virat Kohli’s highest scores in unsuccessful run chases in T20Is

Score Opponent Venue Date Chasing Result (lost by) 85 Australia Sydney December 8, 2020 186/5 12 runs 70 New Zealand Chennai September 11, 2012 167/5 1 run 66 England Birmingham September 7, 2014 180/7 3 runs 65 New Zealand Rajkot November 4, 2017 196/2 40 runs

Note: Kohli’s efforts in Sydney and Rajkot came as captain.

300

The number of sixes hit by Virat Kohli in his T20 cricket career. He reached the mark when he hit the first of his three sixes during his knock of 85 in the third T20I in Sydney. He is the fourth Indian batsmen to reach this landmark.

Indian batsmen with 300 or more sixes in T20 cricket

Sixes Batsman Innings Balls faced Balls per six 380 Rohit Sharma 327 6,723 17.69 311 Suresh Raina 303 6,080 19.55 302 M. S. Dhoni 295 5,054 16.74 302 Virat Kohli 284 7,092 23.48

Summary of Virat Kohli’s 300-plus sixes

Tournament/format Team(s) Sixes Innings Balls faced Venue(s) Period Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore 201 184 4,496 India, South Africa, United Arab Emirates 2008-20 Champions League Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 14 282 India, South Africa 2009-11 T20Is India 81 79 2,115 11 countries 2010-20 T20s Indians+ 3 2 63 England 2011 T20s Delhi 3 5 136 Delhi 2007 Overall 302 284 7,092

5

The number of consecutive bilateral T20I series victories for India, extending its best-ever winning sequence in the format.

India’s last five bilateral series victories in T20I cricket

Result (matches) Opponent Period Result sequence 2-1 (3) Bangladesh November 2019 L W W 2-1 (3) West Indies December 2019 W L W 2-0 (3) Sri Lanka January 2020 NR W W 5-0 (5)+ New Zealand January-February 2020 W W W W W 2-1 (3)+ Australia December 2020 W W L

+ On away tour.