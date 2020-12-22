Australia vs India: Lowest totals in Test cricket, stats you need to know

Archives
India captain Virat Kohli during the day-night Test in Adelaide. - AP
India’s total in the second innings of the Adelaide match is the lowest ever in its Test cricket history. Overall, it is the seventh lowest in Test cricket and the lowest by any Test side in the last 65 years, ever since New Zealand was dismissed for 26 in Auckland in March 1955. India’s total is also the joint lowest on Australian soil in the 143 years of Test cricket played in that country. It is also by far the lowest total ever made in any Test innings at the Adelaide Oval.
Lowest Test totals
+ Extras top-scored with 11 for South Africa.
++ One batsman injured while batting.
India’s lowest totals in Test cricket
+ One batsman injured while batting.
++ One batsman injured and did not bat.
++ While following on.
Notes: Amarnath was captain at Brisbane.
India made 98 and 82 in the second innings at Brisbane and Manchester, respectively.
India made 100 in the first innings at Durban.
India was dismissed before lunch on the opening day at Ahmedabad.
Lowest Test totals on Australian soil
Notes:
Cameron was South Africa’s captain and wicketkeeper.
South Africa was dimissed for 36 and 45 in its innings at Melbourne.
Australia made 82 in its second innings at Sydney in February 1888.
England’s 45 at Sydney is the lowest Test total in a winning cause.
Lowest Test totals at Adelaide
Lowest Test totals in the last 88 years (since India’s inaugural Test match in June 1932)
# While following on.
Low Test totals where the team did not lose all 10 wickets
Note: Australia declared its innings at 32/7 at Brisbane and won!
The runs made by India’s top scorer, Mayank Agarwal, in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. This is only the second occasion in Test cricket where all batsmen in the playing XI did not reach double figures in the same innings. The only other time was way back in June 1924 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, when South Africa was dismissed for 30 in 12.3 overs by England. South Africa’s captain and opener Herbie Taylor top-scored with seven. However, the extras (11) reached double figures. That makes the Adelaide match the only one where all 11 players and extras did not cross double figures.
Top scorers in Test innings with individual scores of 10 or less
Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten knock at No. 7 at Canberra in the opening match of the Twenty20 International (T20) series against Australia is now the highest individual score by an Indian batsman while batting at that position or lower in this format. Jadeja bettered the previous best of 38 by M. S. Dhoni, scored against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium December 22, 2012.
Highest individual scores by Indian batsmen at Nos. 7-11 in T20Is
Note: Irfan Pathan and Ashwin’s knocks came while batting at No. 9, the rest at No. 7.
Washington Sundar’s economy rate in the opening T20I in Canberra is now the best by any visiting bowler who finished his full quota of four overs against Australia in the format.
Most economical bowling by visiting bowlers against Australia
Note: Botha was captain.
The number of consecutive T20I matches won by India (including two super overs) between January 7 and December 6, 2020. This winning sequence came to a halt when India lost the final match in Sydney on December 8. However, India became the only third team in T20I cricket to win nine or more matches in a row, with Afghanistan doing so on two separate occasions.
Most consecutive victories in T20Is
+ Includes two successive tied games, both of which India won via super over.
Most consecutive victories by India in T20Is
India’s total in the second T20I in Sydney was the second-highest successful run chase against Australia in Australia. The highest is also by India – 200/3 at the same venue on January 31, 2016.
Highest successful run chases by visiting sides in Australia in T20Is
Virat Kohli’s score in the third match of the T20I series in Sydney is his highest in unsuccessful run chases.
Virat Kohli’s highest scores in unsuccessful run chases in T20Is
Note: Kohli’s efforts in Sydney and Rajkot came as captain.
The number of sixes hit by Virat Kohli in his T20 cricket career. He reached the mark when he hit the first of his three sixes during his knock of 85 in the third T20I in Sydney. He is the fourth Indian batsmen to reach this landmark.
Indian batsmen with 300 or more sixes in T20 cricket
Summary of Virat Kohli’s 300-plus sixes
The number of consecutive bilateral T20I series victories for India, extending its best-ever winning sequence in the format.
India’s last five bilateral series victories in T20I cricket
+ On away tour.
