Australia vs India: Lowest totals in Test cricket, stats you need to know

India’s total in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, 36/9, is the lowest ever in its Test cricket history. This is only the second occasion where all batsmen in the playing XI did not reach double figures.

Mohandas Menon
22 December, 2020 17:37 IST

India captain Virat Kohli during the day-night Test in Adelaide.   -  AP

36

India’s total in the second innings of the Adelaide match is the lowest ever in its Test cricket history. Overall, it is the seventh lowest in Test cricket and the lowest by any Test side in the last 65 years, ever since New Zealand was dismissed for 26 in Auckland in March 1955. India’s total is also the joint lowest on Australian soil in the 143 years of Test cricket played in that country. It is also by far the lowest total ever made in any Test innings at the Adelaide Oval.

Lowest Test totals

TotalTeamOpponentVenueMonth/yearMatch inningsResultTop scorer (score)
26New ZealandEnglandAucklandMarch 1955ThirdLost by an innings and 20 runsBert Sutcliffe (11)
30South AfricaEnglandPort ElizabethFebruary 1896ThirdLost by 288 runsRobert Poore (10)
30+South AfricaEnglandBirminghamJune 1924SecondLost by an innings and 18 runsHerbie Taylor (7)
35South AfricaEnglandCape TownApril 1899FourthLost by 210 runsBertie Powell (11)
36AustraliaEnglandBirminghamMay 1902SecondDrawVictor Trumper (18)
36South AfricaAustraliaMelbourneFebruary 1932FirstLost by an innings and 72 runsJock Cameron (11)
36++IndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 2020ThirdLost by eight wicketsMayank Agarwal (9)

+ Extras top-scored with 11 for South Africa.

++ One batsman injured while batting.

India’s lowest totals in Test cricket

TotalOpponentVenueMonth/yearMatch inningsResultTop scorer (score)
36+AustraliaAdelaideDecember 2020ThirdLost by eight wicketsMayank Agarwal (9)
42++EnglandLord’sJune 1974Third#Lost by an innings and 285 runsEknath Solkar (18*)
58AustraliaBrisbaneDecember 1947SecondLost by an innings and 226 runsLala Amarnath (22)
58EnglandManchesterJuly 1952Third#Lost by an innings and 207 runsVijay Manjrekar (22)
66South AfricaDurbanDecember 1996FourthLost by 328 runsRahul Dravid (27*)
67AustraliaMelbourneFebruary 1948Third#Lost by an innings and 177 runsHemu Adhikari (17)
75West IndiesDelhiNovember 1987FirstLost by five wicketsArun Lal (20)
76South AfricaAhmedabadApril 2008FirstLost by an innings and 90 runsIrfan Pathan (21*)

+ One batsman injured while batting.

++ One batsman injured and did not bat.

++ While following on.

Notes: Amarnath was captain at Brisbane.

India made 98 and 82 in the second innings at Brisbane and Manchester, respectively.

India made 100 in the first innings at Durban.

India was dismissed before lunch on the opening day at Ahmedabad.

Lowest Test totals on Australian soil

TotalTeamOpponentVenueMonth/yearMatch inningsResultTop scorer (score)
36South AfricaAustraliaMelbourneFebruary 1932FirstLost by an innings and 72 runsJock Cameron (11)
36IndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 2020ThirdLost by eight wicketsMayank Agarwal (9)
42AustraliaEnglandSydneyFebruary 1888SecondLost by 126 runsTom Garrett (10)
45EnglandAustraliaSydneyJanuary 1887FirstWon by 13 runsGeorge Lohmann (17)
45South AfricaAustraliaMelbourneFebruary 1932ThirdLost by an innings and 72 runsSyd Curnow (16)

Notes:

Cameron was South Africa’s captain and wicketkeeper.

South Africa was dimissed for 36 and 45 in its innings at Melbourne.

Australia made 82 in its second innings at Sydney in February 1888.

England’s 45 at Sydney is the lowest Test total in a winning cause.

Lowest Test totals at Adelaide

TotalTeamOpponentMonth/yearMatch inningsResultTop scorer (score)
36IndiaAustraliaDecember 2020ThirdLost by eight wicketsMayank Agarwal (9)
82AustraliaWest IndiesDecember 1951FirstLost by six wicketsGraeme Hole (23)
100AustraliaEnglandMarch 1892SecondLost by an innings and 230 runsJack Lyons (23)
Lowest Test totals in the last 88 years (since India’s inaugural Test match in June 1932)

TotalTeamOpponentVenueMonth/yearMatch inningsResultTop scorer (score)
26New ZealandEnglandAucklandMarch 1955ThirdLost by an innings and 20 runsBert Sutcliffe (11)
36IndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 2020ThirdLost by eight wicketsMayank Agarwal (9)
38IrelandEnglandLord’sJuly 2019FourthLost by 143 runsJames McCollum (11)
42New ZealandAustraliaWellingtonMarch 1946ThirdLost by an innings and 103 runsVerdun Scott (14)
42IndiaEnglandLord’sJune 1974Third#Lost by an innings and 285 runsEknath Solkar (18*)

# While following on.

Low Test totals where the team did not lose all 10 wickets

TotalTeamOpponentVenueMonth/yearMatch inningsResultTop scorer (score)
32/7 declaredAustraliaEnglandBrisbaneDecember 1950ThirdWon by 70 runsNeil Harvey (12)
35/8AustraliaEnglandManchesterJuly 1953ThirdDrawLindsay Hassett/Jimmy de Courcy (8 each)
36/9+IndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 2020ThirdLost by eight wicketsMayank Agarwal (9)
42/9++IndiaEnglandLord’sJune 1974Third#Lost by an innings and 285 runsEknath Solkar (18*)
48/8New ZealandEnglandChristchurchMarch 1966FourthDrawBob Cunis (16*)

# While following on.

+ One batsman injured while batting.

++ One batsman injured and did not bat.

Note: Australia declared its innings at 32/7 at Brisbane and won!

9

The runs made by India’s top scorer, Mayank Agarwal, in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. This is only the second occasion in Test cricket where all batsmen in the playing XI did not reach double figures in the same innings. The only other time was way back in June 1924 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, when South Africa was dismissed for 30 in 12.3 overs by England. South Africa’s captain and opener Herbie Taylor top-scored with seven. However, the extras (11) reached double figures. That makes the Adelaide match the only one where all 11 players and extras did not cross double figures.

Top scorers in Test innings with individual scores of 10 or less

Highest scoreBatsmanTeam (total)OpponentVenueMonth/yearExtras
7Herbie TaylorSouth Africa (30)EnglandBirminghamJune 192411
9Mayank AgarwalIndia (36/9)AustraliaAdelaideDecember 20200
10Tom GarrettAustralia (42)EnglandSydneyFebruary 18887
10Robert PooreSouth Africa (30)Port ElizabethPort ElizabethFebruary 18960

44

Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten knock at No. 7 at Canberra in the opening match of the Twenty20 International (T20) series against Australia is now the highest individual score by an Indian batsman while batting at that position or lower in this format. Jadeja bettered the previous best of 38 by M. S. Dhoni, scored against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium December 22, 2012.

Highest individual scores by Indian batsmen at Nos. 7-11 in T20Is

ScoreBatsmanOpponentVenueDateResult
44*Ravindra JadejaAustraliaCanberraDecember 4, 2020Won
38M. S. DhoniEnglandMumbai (Wankhede)December 22, 2012Lost
33*Irfan PathanSri LankaColombo (Premadasa)February 10, 2009Won
33*Yusuf PathanEnglandLord’sJune 14, 2009Lost
33*Dinesh KarthikNew ZealandHamiltonFebruary 10, 2019Lost
31*R. AshwinSri LankaPuneFebruary 9, 2016Lost

Note: Irfan Pathan and Ashwin’s knocks came while batting at No. 9, the rest at No. 7.

4.00

Washington Sundar’s economy rate in the opening T20I in Canberra is now the best by any visiting bowler who finished his full quota of four overs against Australia in the format.

Most economical bowling by visiting bowlers against Australia

Economy rateBowling figuresBowlerTeamVenueDateResult
4.004-0-16-0Washington SundarIndiaCanberraDecember 4, 2020Won
4.754-0-19-0Johan BothaSouth AfricaBrisbaneJanuary 13, 2009Lost
4.754-0-19-2Graeme SwannEnglandMelbourneJanuary 14, 2011Lost
4.754-0-19-2Michael YardyEnglandMelbourneJanuary 14, 2011Lost
4.754-0-19-0Lasith MalingaSri LankaSydney (Homebush)January 26, 2013Won
4.754-0-19-2Sunil NarineWest IndiesBrisbaneFebruary 13, 2013Won
4.754-0-19-1Kuldeep YadavIndiaSydneyNovember 25, 2018Won

Note: Botha was captain.

9

The number of consecutive T20I matches won by India (including two super overs) between January 7 and December 6, 2020. This winning sequence came to a halt when India lost the final match in Sydney on December 8. However, India became the only third team in T20I cricket to win nine or more matches in a row, with Afghanistan doing so on two separate occasions.

Most consecutive victories in T20Is

WinsTeamPeriod
12AfghanistanFebruary 5, 2018-September 15, 2019
11AfghanistanMarch 27, 2016-March 12, 2017
9PakistanJuly 4-November 4, 2018
9+IndiaJanuary 7-December 6, 2020

+ Includes two successive tied games, both of which India won via super over.

Most consecutive victories by India in T20Is

WinsPeriodHomeAway
9+January 7-December 6, 202027
7December 28, 2012-April 4, 201425
7February 12-March 6, 201625
7March 8-July 3, 201807

195

India’s total in the second T20I in Sydney was the second-highest successful run chase against Australia in Australia. The highest is also by India – 200/3 at the same venue on January 31, 2016.

Highest successful run chases by visiting sides in Australia in T20Is

TotalOversTeamVenueDateAustralia’s total
200/320IndiaSydneyJanuary 31, 2016197/5
195/419.4IndiaSydneyDecember 6, 2020194/5
176/820Sri LankaGeelongFebruary 19, 2017173/10
172/520Sri LankaMelbourneFebruary 17, 2017168/6
168/419.4IndiaSydneyNovember 25, 2018164/6

85

Virat Kohli’s score in the third match of the T20I series in Sydney is his highest in unsuccessful run chases.

Virat Kohli’s highest scores in unsuccessful run chases in T20Is

ScoreOpponentVenueDateChasingResult (lost by)
85AustraliaSydneyDecember 8, 2020186/512 runs
70New ZealandChennaiSeptember 11, 2012167/51 run
66EnglandBirminghamSeptember 7, 2014180/73 runs
65New ZealandRajkotNovember 4, 2017196/240 runs

Note: Kohli’s efforts in Sydney and Rajkot came as captain.

300

The number of sixes hit by Virat Kohli in his T20 cricket career. He reached the mark when he hit the first of his three sixes during his knock of 85 in the third T20I in Sydney. He is the fourth Indian batsmen to reach this landmark.

Indian batsmen with 300 or more sixes in T20 cricket

SixesBatsmanInningsBalls facedBalls per six
380Rohit Sharma3276,72317.69
311Suresh Raina3036,08019.55
302M. S. Dhoni2955,05416.74
302Virat Kohli2847,09223.48

 

Summary of Virat Kohli’s 300-plus sixes

Tournament/formatTeam(s)SixesInningsBalls facedVenue(s)Period
Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore2011844,496India, South Africa, United Arab Emirates2008-20
Champions LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore1414282India, South Africa2009-11
T20IsIndia81792,11511 countries2010-20
T20sIndians+3263England2011
T20sDelhi35136Delhi2007
Overall3022847,092

5

The number of consecutive bilateral T20I series victories for India, extending its best-ever winning sequence in the format.

India’s last five bilateral series victories in T20I cricket

Result (matches)OpponentPeriodResult sequence
2-1 (3)BangladeshNovember 2019L W W
2-1 (3)West IndiesDecember 2019W L W
2-0 (3)Sri LankaJanuary 2020NR W W
5-0 (5)+New ZealandJanuary-February 2020W W W W W
2-1 (3)+AustraliaDecember 2020W W L

+ On away tour.

 

