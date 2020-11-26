Australia vs India: Head-to-head, stats and records in limited-overs

Archives
Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in action during Australia's limited-overs tour of India in 2017. - FILE PHOTO/K.R. DEEPAK
Rohit Sharma celebrates his double century against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in November 2013. (FILE PHOTO: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH) - FILE PHOTO/K. BHAGYA PRAKASH
Australia batting star Steve Smith. (FILE PHOTO: VIJAY SONEJI) - VIJAY SONEJI
READ|
K.L. Rahul: My batting position will vary depending on the format
READ|
India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma injury a big blow, says Pathan
READ|
Langer on India series: No room for abuse, plenty for banter
Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.