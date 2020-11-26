Archives

Australia vs India: Head-to-head, stats and records in limited-overs

Australia is ahead in the ODI head-to-head count but Virat Kohli's side has a fantastic T20I record against

Mohandas Menon
26 November, 2020 08:32 IST

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in action during Australia's limited-overs tour of India in 2017.   -  FILE PHOTO/K.R. DEEPAK

ODIs

Head-to-head ODI results

VenueMatchesWon by AustraliaWon by IndiaNo resultPeriod
Australia5136132December 1980 to January 2019
India6430295September 1984 to January 2020
Neutral2512103June 1983 to June 2019
Overall`140785210December 1980 to January 2020

Bilateral series results in Australia

Month/yearMatchesWon by AustraliaWon by IndiaNo resultSeries won byIndia captain
January 20165410AustraliaM. S. Dhoni
January 20193120IndiaVirat Kohli
Overall8530  

Bilateral series results summary

VenueSeriesWon by AustraliaWon by IndiaDrawn
Australia2110
India10550
Total12660

Highest team totals

Australia359/2 (50 overs) in Johannesburg in March 2003
India383/6 (50 overs) in Bengaluru in November 2013

Lowest team totals

Australia101/10 (37.5 overs) in Perth in December 1991
India63/10 (25.5 overs) in Sydney in January 1981

Highest individual scores

Australia156 by George Bailey in Nagpur in October 2013
India209 by Rohit Sharma in Bengaluru in November 2013

Rohit Sharma celebrates his double century against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in November 2013. (FILE PHOTO: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH)   -  FILE PHOTO/K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

 

Best bowling figures

Australia6/39 by Ken MacLeay in Nottingham in June 1983
India6/27 by M. Karthik in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) in October 2007

T20Is

Head-to-head T20I results

VenueMatchesWon by AustraliaWon by IndiaNo resultPeriod
Australia9351February 2008 to November 2018
India7340October 2007 to February 2019
Neutral4220September 2007 to March 2014
Overall208111September 2007 to February 2019

Bilateral series results in Australia

Month/yearMatchesWon by AustraliaWon by IndiaNo resultSeries won byIndia captain
February 20081100AustraliaM. S. Dhoni
February 20122110SharedM. S. Dhoni
January 20163030IndiaM. S. Dhoni
November 20182110SharedVirat Kohli
Overall8350  

Australia batting star Steve Smith. (FILE PHOTO: VIJAY SONEJI)   -  VIJAY SONEJI

 

Bilateral series results summary

VenueSeriesWon by AustraliaWon by IndiaDrawn
Australia4112
India5131
Total9243

Highest team totals

Australia201/7 (20 overs) in Rajkot in October 2013
India202/4 (19.4 overs) in Rajkot in October 2013

Lowest team totals

Australia86/10 (16.2 overs) in Mirpur in March 2014
India74/10 (17.3 overs) in Melbourne in February 2008

Highest individual scores

Australia124 not out by Shane Watson in Sydney in January 2016
India90 not out by Virat Kohli in Adelaide in January 2016

Best bowling figures

Australia4/21 by Jason Behrendorff in Guwahati in October 2017
India4/11 by R. Ashwin in Mirpur in March 2014

 

