A letter to our readers

Dear readers,

We are all facing immense challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we unitedly fight this latest threat to humanity, life as we know it stands transformed.

Your health and wellbeing are of paramount importance to us at Sportstar and we ask you, dear readers, to stay indoors so we can emerge stronger from this crisis.

The pandemic has also forced us to take some extraordinary decisions, and for the first time in nearly 43 years, we have decided to put our print issue on hold till at least April 15. The nationwide lockdown enforced for our safety makes it near impossible for us to ensure the delivery of your favourite magazine to your doorstep. We are, however, committed to restarting the print magazine at the earliest. For the time being, we will offer a free downloadable version of our current print issue and the upcoming one to our subscribers through our website.

These issues highlight the challenges faced by the sporting world and will also offer a view of the #WFH (Work from Home) diaries of India’s top athletes like P. V. Sindhu, Mithali Raj, Sharat Kamal, P. R. Sreejesh, Leander Paes and others.

To help you through these difficult times, we have opened our archives and each day we will carry two long-form interviews from the past on our website. These interviews will cover every sport and include personalities like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Imran Khan, Virat Kohli, Allan Border, Edwin Moses, Pargat Singh, Prakash Padukone, Carl Lewis and many more. You, too, can reach out to us on Twitter, Facebook or email (sportstar@thehindu.co.in) and tell us about your favourite interviews and articles from past issues of Sportstar. We will be more than happy to republish them online.

There would also be a Really Tough daily sports quiz and our reporters will continue to file special stories and interviews and ensure a regular reading fix for all of you.

Sport has always been a great unifier, a source of joy and hope across the globe, and it will re-emerge with renewed vigour once we are past this crisis. Till then, stay indoors, continue reading Sportstar and stay safe.

– Ayon Sengupta, Editor