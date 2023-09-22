MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events

India will participate in four events: DOTA 2, FIFAe, League of Legends (LoL), and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (SFV).

Published : Sep 22, 2023 11:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Trump card: Charanjot Singh recently helped India achieve its highest-ever FIFAe ranking of World No. 6 after participating in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023.
Trump card: Charanjot Singh recently helped India achieve its highest-ever FIFAe ranking of World No. 6 after participating in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Trump card: Charanjot Singh recently helped India achieve its highest-ever FIFAe ranking of World No. 6 after participating in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asian Games in 2023 is set to mark the competitive debut of esports as an official event, following its demonstration in the previous edition. Participating nations will compete for seven different esports titles. India is set to participate in four of these events: DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4 (FIFAe), League of Legends (LoL), and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (SFV).

Indian esports squad:
FIFAe – Charanjot Singh, Karman Tikka
Street Fighter V – Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas
League of Legends – Akshaj Shenoy, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, Mihir Ranjan, Sanindhya Malik, and Samarth Trivedi
DOTA 2 – Darshan Bata (captain), Krish Gupta, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Goli, and Ketan Goyal

FIFAe appears to offer India its best chance at winning gold, with South Asian top-seed Charanjot Singh, and Karman Tikka in action. Charanjot recently helped India achieve its highest-ever FIFAe ranking of World No. 6 after participating in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023.

Read our other stories on Asian Games - HERE

India’s DOTA team, bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Championship the previous year, is also aiming for a podium finish. Abhishek Yadav, Ketan Goyal, and Shubham Goli, members of that successful team, are now part of the Asian Games line-up. However, in League of Legends and Street Fighter, India faces stiff competition from South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and China. These countries are considered favourites in their respective events.

The tournament will feature different formats, with group stage games in DOTA and LoL being best-of-one (BO1), while knockouts will be best-of-three (BO3). Street Fighter V matches will be played exclusively in the BO3 format.

eSports - India schedule
FIFA Online 4
Game Type: Single-player
Dates: September 24 to 27
League of Legends
Game Type: Team-Based
Dates: September 25 to 29
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
Game Type: Single-player
Dates: September 26 to 28
DOTA 2
Game Type: Team-Based
Dates: September 29 to October 2

More stories from this issue

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s rugby team - Queens on the field and warriors in real life
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Esports at Asian Games 2022: Full schedule, India squad for Hangzhou 2023, match details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esports at Asian Games: India squad for FIFAe, Street Fighter V, League of Legends, DOTA 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: India beats Yemen 3-0, to face Singapore next; women’s team faces Singapore at 1:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Cricket rules in focus: Changes over the years in ODIs
    Lalith Kalidas,V.S. Aravind
  4. Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s rugby team - Queens on the field and warriors in real life
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Esports at Asian Games 2022: Full schedule, India squad for Hangzhou 2023, match details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esports at Asian Games: India squad for FIFAe, Street Fighter V, League of Legends, DOTA 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: India beats Yemen 3-0, to face Singapore next; women’s team faces Singapore at 1:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment