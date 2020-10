K. L. Rahul is considered one of the most destructive batsmen in the world. The India international knows what it takes to perform under pressure and, over the years, his indomitable spirit has earned him a ‘power hitter’ tag.

And the first week of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) was witness to Rahul’s brilliance as the Kings XI Punjab captain scored an unbeaten 132 off just 69 deliveries — the highest individual score by an Indian in the history of the tournament — against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It wasn’t easy to bat for the entire 20 overs in the hot and humid conditions of Dubai, but Rahul went hammer and tongs at two of world’s leading bowlers Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav and brought up his first fifty off just 36 balls. His second fifty came off 26 deliveries, even though he was dropped twice in the outfield by Virat Kohli in the 17th and 18th overs.

Making optimum use of those reprieves, Rahul not only scored the first century of IPL 2020, but also helped Kings XI Punjab put up a mammoth 206-3, which eventually paved the way for the team’s victory. As the 28-year-old went about his business, he also became the fastest Indian to complete 2,000 runs in the tournament.

Going into the IPL, many top cricketers have faced difficulties to get back their old rhythm, but with the guidance of head coach Anil Kumble, Rahul has hit form to bolster the batting department of his team. A true captain — always leading from the front!