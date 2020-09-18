IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team preview - Geared up for title defence

Related IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab team preview - Looking for the tide to turn Shreyas Iyer: Delhi Capitals banking on a solid Indian core IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore team preview - Holes still need to be filled IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals team preview - Aiming to capitalise on the potential Virat Kohli: RCB squad is well balanced and primed to excel K. L. Rahul on Anil Kumble: We look up to him for direction and support Chennai Super Kings Lasith Malinga Dhawal Kulkarni Jasprit Bumrah Hardik Pandya Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians