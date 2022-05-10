Statsman: Rashid Khan youngest to 100 IPL wickets

83 The number of matches taken by Rashid Khan to reach the 100th wicket in his IPL career. He achieved this milestone on April 23, 2022 while playing for Gujarat Titans against the Kolkata Knight Riders in New Mumbai. In IPL cricket history, only two bowlers have done this in fewer games — Lasith Malinga in 70 games and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 82 games. However, among spinners, Rashid Khan is joint quickest along with Amit Mishra. Incidentally, among the 17 bowlers who have so far claimed 100 or more wickets in IPL cricket, Rashid Khan, at 23, is by far the youngest to reach this landmark. No other bowler was able to do so at an age less than 26 years.

3 The number of centuries made by K. L. Rahul against Mumbai Indians. This makes him the first batter in IPL cricket history to achieve this feat against one particular opponent. Incidentally, Virat Kohli and Rahul are now the only players to register two centuries against one opponent in the same season. Just for the record, both Shane Watson and Jos Buttler, who have four IPL centuries, have managed to do so against four different opponents.

416.67 The batting strike rate achieved by Sunrisers’ Shashank Singh during his blistering knock of 25 not out in 6 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 27, 2022. This is now the second quickest by any batter with at least 25 runs in an IPL match. However, it is the quickest by any Indian batter in the tournament since inception.

READ: Yuzvendra Chahal gets the first hat-trick of IPL 2022 4: The number of occasions a batter has aggregated 1000 or more runs against an opponent. David Warner, during his 42 for Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 28, 2022, took his tally of runs over 1000 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He thus became the first in IPL cricket history to achieve this milestone against two opponents. He had also achieved this feat against Punjab Kings a week earlier.

40 M. S. Dhoni’s age when he returned to lead Chennai Super Kings in Pune on May 1, 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. At 40 years, 298 days he thus became the third oldest to lead an IPL side but the oldest to so among Indian players.



19 The number of fifties registered by Shikhar Dhawan in successful run chases. His unbeaten 62 for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the DYP Patil Stadium in New Mumbai on May 3, 2022, makes him the batter with maximum number of fifties in successful run chases in IPL cricket history. Dhawan also has a three-figure score in such chases which means he has in all twenty scores of 50-plus, which is again the most by any IPL player.

6 The number of occasions, scores in the 90s have been registered by David Warner in his IPL career. This is now the most by any player in the IPL history. Warner missed a three-figure IPL score for the sixth time during his unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on May 5, 2022. K. L. Rahul has five such scores. For the record, Warner and Chris Gayle now have the most scores of 90-plus in the IPL. They have 10 scores of above 90 each, while Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul have nine such scores.

89 The number of fifty scores (50 to 99) in T20 cricket registered by David Warner in his career. This is now the most by any batter in T20 cricket history. During his above unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals, he went past the tally of 88 fifties by Chris Gayle.

All records are correct and updated until May 6, 2022