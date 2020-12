Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur welcomed fans back in the stadium by registering a thumping 2-0 win over Arsenal to return to the top of the Premier League table. The Spurs’ lethal attacking duo of captain Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were the architects of the win as they both got on the score sheet. Kane set up Son for the opener in the 13th minute, while Son returned the favour at the stroke of half-time. Tottenham’s seventh win of the campaign took it to the top of the standings with 24 points from 11 games, with defending champion Liverpool second only on goal difference.

Liverpool put on a show in front of 2,000 fans at Anfield to power to a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite losing numerous players to injury and fielding only seven regular starters in the XI, Jurgen Klopp’s men were at their clinical best to seal the win.

Elsewhere, Manchester United produced a brilliant comeback to beat West Ham 3-1 and earn its fourth win on the trot, while Manchester City earned a routine 2-0 win over Fulham. City trails United by a point in sixth position.

Chelsea extended its unbeaten run across all competitions to 17 games as it stormed past newly promoted Leeds United. Olivier Giroud, who made his first league start of the season – he struck four goals in the side’s midweek win over Sevilla in the Champions League – opened the scoring for the Blues. Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic struck in the second half to propel Chelsea to third spot, two points shy of leader Tottenham.

La Liga

Barcelona’s dismal season continued as it slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Cadiz, the side’s second loss in three games. Ronald Koeman’s team has only won four games out of 10 this season and is languishing on ninth spot, three points ahead of 18th-placed Osasuna, which is in the relegation zone.

This is Barca’s worst start to a campaign since the 1987-88 season, and its title hopes seem to be fading away as no team has won the La Liga with such a record since before teams were awarded three points for a win.

Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid 2-0 to claim its seventh straight league win and move to the top of the table for the first time this season, while Real Madrid sneaked past Sevilla 1-0 for its first victory after three straight league losses. Atletico leads the pack with 26 points from 10 games, but it has two games in hand as compared to Real Sociedad and Villarreal, which are second and third, respectively.

Serie A

AC Milan fought its way past a resilient Sampdoria to continue its unbeaten start to the season and consolidate its position at the top. The 2-1 win was AC Milan’s eighth win of the term and extended its lead at the top to five points.

Juventus left it late as it banked on two headers in the last 13 minutes to beat Torino, while Inter Milan struck three goals past Bologna to retain second spot. Napoli thrashed Crotone 4-0 to move to third and remain ahead of Juve on goal difference.

Thomas Mueller scores Bayern Munich’s third goal against RB Leipzeg. The Bundesliga champion managed to retain its top spot after it rode on Mueller’s brace to labour to an enthralling 3-3 draw. - Reuters

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich managed to retain its top spot in the Bundesliga table after it rode on Thomas Mueller’s brace to labour to an enthralling 3-3 draw with title contender RB Leipzig. The result left the defending champion on 23 points from 10 games, one more than Bayer Leverkusen and two more than Leipzig. Borussia Dortmund also dropped points as it played out a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt to claim fourth spot in the standings.