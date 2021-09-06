Archives

India's Tour of England: KL Rahul breaks records at Lord's

K. L. Rahul became the third Indian batsman to score Test centuries at both the cricket grounds in London – at the Lord’s and at the Oval.

06 September, 2021 13:17 IST

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 127 at the end of day 1 at Lord's on Thursday.   -  Getty Images

3: The number of Indian batsmen who have the distinction of scoring Test centuries at both the cricket grounds in London – at the Lord’s and at the Oval. KL Rahul at Lord’s became the latest entrant. For the record, the first batsman to achieve this in Test cricket is Australia Syd Gregory in 1899 when he made 117 at the Oval after making 103 at Lord’s in 1896.

Indians scoring Test centuries at both grounds in London

BatsmanRunsVenueMonth, YearResult
Ravi Shastri100Lord’sJuly 1990Lost
 187The OvalAug 1990Drawn
     
Rahul Dravid217The OvalSep 2002Drawn
 103*Lord’sJuly 2011Lost
 146*The OvalAug 2011Lost
     
KL Rahul149The OvalSep 2018Lost
 129Lord’sAug 2021Won

Notes:

** Both Shastri and Dravid managed to do this in the same series.

** These are the only two Test centuries for Shastri and Rahul in England.

** Dravid has in all six Test centuries in England. The others coming in Nottingham (2) and Leeds (1)

2: The number of Indian opening batsmen who have the honour of scoring centuries in a winning cause in Test matches played outside Asia. KL Rahul’s 129 at Lord’s is now the highest winning score by an Indian opener outside Asia. The only other Indian batsman is Sunil Gavaskar who has three such centuries – in Auckland, Port of Spain and Melbourne.

Test centuries by Indian openers outside Asia in a winning cause

RunsMInnsBatsmanOpponentVenueMonth, YearResult
1162Sunil GavaskarNew ZealandAucklandJanuary 1976won by 8 wickets
1034Sunil GavaskarWest IndiesPort of SpainApril 1976won by 6 wickets
1183Sunil GavaskarAustraliaMelbourneJanuary 1978won by 222 runs
1291KL RahulEnglandLord’sAugust 2021won by 151 runs

Notes

** At Auckland Gavaskar was also captain

** At Melbourne Gavaskar made a duck in the first innings

** KL Rahul batted at #2

** In all 47 centuries have been registered by Indian openers outside Asia, of which 16 centuries have been scored in lost causes and 27 in drawn Test matches.

6: The number of 100-plus opening partnerships by visiting openers in England after being put into bat by the home Test captain. The 126-run stand at Lord’s by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is now the second highest by a visiting opening pair. Incidentally, this 100-plus stand is India’s only second outside Asia under these circumstances after being put into bat. In April 1976 against the West Indies at Kingston, Sunil Gavaskar (66) and Aunshuman Gaekwad (81) put on 136 for the opening wicket after Clive Lloyd put India in to bat. However, India lost the infamous bloodbath Test by ten wickets!

100-plus opening stand by visiting openers after being put into bat in England

StandOpening batsman1Opening batsman2ForVenueMonth, YearResultHome captain
116Jack Siedle (35)Bruce Mitchell (128)SAThe OvalAug 1935DrawnBob Wyatt
120Graeme Wood (66)Martin Kent (54)AusThe OvalAug 1981DrawnMike Brearley
128Mark Taylor (124)Michael Slater (58)AusManchesterJun 1993WonGraham Gooch
120Alviro Petersen (182)Graeme Smith (52)SALeedsAug 2012DrawnAndrew Strauss
110Chris Rogers (43)David Warner (85)AusThe OvalAug 2015WonAlastair Cook
126Rohit Sharma (83)KL Rahul (129)IndLord’sAug 2021WonJoe Root

 

4: The number of pace bowlers older than James Anderson to claim a five-wicket haul in Test cricket history. It has been 70 years since a pace bowler older than Anderson had a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Before Anderson, South African Geoff Chubb, was the last to do it at Manchester in July 1951. Incidentally, Anderson with his five-wicket haul at Lord’s is now the oldest Test pace bowler to do so against India.

Oldest pace bowlers to claim a Test five-wicket haul

AgeBowlerFiguresForAgainstVenueDateResult
40y-304dSydney Barnes(7/88)EnglandSouth AfricaDurban17 Feb 1914Drawn
40y-86dGeoff Chubb(6/61)South AfricaEnglandManchester7 Jul 1951Lost
40y-72dFreddie Brown(5/49)EnglandAustraliaMelbourne26 Feb 1951Won
39y-231dFrank Laver(8/31)AustraliaEnglandManchester26 Jul 1909Drawn
39y-14dJames Anderson(5/62)EnglandIndiaLord’s13 Aug 2021Lost
39y-6dRichard Hadlee(5/53)New ZealandEnglandBirmingham9 Jul 1990Lost

Note: Barnes has claimed a five-wicket haul after the age of 39 years on 13 occasions, while Chubb has done it twice! However, only their latest five-wicket haul details are listed above.

 

Oldest pace bowlers to claim a Test five-wicket haul against India

AgeBowlerFiguresForVenueDateResult
39y-14dJames Anderson(5/62)EnglandLord’s13 Aug 2021Lost
37y-349dBevan Congdon(5/65)New ZealandAuckland26 Jan 1976Lost
37y-145dRichard Hadlee(6/49)New ZealandMumbai WS25 Nov 1988Won

 

4: The number of occasions James Anderson has claimed a five-wicket haul against India at Lord’s. This is now the most claimed by any bowler against India at a particular venue.

His five-wicket hauls against India at Lord’s

#FiguresMonth, YearResult
15/42July 2007Drawn
25/65July 2011Won
35/20August 2018Won
45/62August 2021Lost

Note: in 2014 his best figures against India at Lord’s were: 4/60 (Lost)

Most five-wicket hauls against India at a particular venue

5wkt HaulsBowlerForVenue5-wkt hauls achieved inTests played
4James AndersonEnglandLord’s2007, 2011, 2018, 20215
3Ian BothamEnglandMumbai WS1980 (2), 19812
3Malcolm MarshallWest IndiesPort of Spain1983, 1989 (2)2
3M MuralidharanSri LankaColombo SSC2001, 2008 (2)3
3Nathan LyonAustraliaAdelaide2014 (2), 20184

Note: For the record, England’s Sydney Barnes holds this record by claiming 5 five-wicket hauls at a single venue against Australia in Test cricket. From 1902 to 1912 he had five-wicket hauls at Melbourne!

 

3167: The number of days Joe Root needed to reach 9000 Test runs, during the Lord Test match, since his debut in December 2012. This is now the quickest by any of the 16 Test batsmen with 9000-plus Test runs. The previous record was held by former teammate Alastair Cook in June 2015. Incidentally, Root is also now the second youngest (30y-228d) after Cook (30y-159d) to reach the 9000 runs in Test cricket! Root has now pushed Sachin Tendulkar to the third position (30y-253d).

Quickest to reach to 9000 Test runs in terms of fewest days

DaysBatsmanForMtsInnsAgainstVenueAchieved onTest debut
3167Joe RootEng107196IndiaLord’s15 Aug 202113 Dec 2012
3380Alastair CookEng114204New ZealandLeeds2 June 20151 Mar 2006
3661Rahul DravidInd+104176West IndiesKingston1 Jul 200622 Jun 1996
4003Ricky PontingAus106177EnglandBrisbane25 Nov 200610 Dec 1995
4123Kumar SangakkaraSL103172PakistanSharjah3 Nov 201120 Jul 2000

+ Also played one Test for ICC World XI

 

8: The number of wickets claimed by Mohd Siraj in the Lord’s Test match. His final figures of 8/126 are now the best by any Indian bowler in a Lord’s Test match.

Best match figures at Lord’s for India

FiguresBowlerMonth, YearResult
8/126Mohd SirajAug 2021Won
8/168Kapil DevJun 1982Lost
7/117Rudra Pratap SinghJul 2007Drawn
7/130Venkatesh PrasadJun 1996Drawn
7/135Ishant SharmaJul 2014Won

 

78: India’s total on the first day of the Leeds Test match. It is now India’s third lowest total on the opening day of a Test match. It is also their lowest ever on the opening day in an away Test match. Incidentally, overall, it was India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket and their seven lowest away from home. In England, it is their third lowest after the 42 (at Lord’s in 1974) and 58 (at Manchester in 1952).

India’s lowest Test total on the first day of the Test match

TotalOversOpponent (Score at close)VenueDateResult
7530.5West Indies (118/8)Delhi25 Nov 1987Lost by 5 wkts
7620.0South Africa (223/4)Ahmedabad3 Apr 2008Lost by an inns & 90 runs
7840.4England (120/0)Leeds25 Aug 2021Lost by an inns & 76 runs
8327.0New Zealand (119/3)Mohali10 Oct 1999Drawn
9655.5England (53/1)Lord’s2 Aug 1979Drawn

Note: Against New Zealand at Hamilton on 20 Dec 2002, India was 92/8. Dismissed next day for 99 (38.2 overs). Lost Test by 4 wickets.

4: The number of occasions India’s first innings totals have been surpassed by the opponent’s openers. India at Leeds, after being dismissed for a paltry 78, conceded an opening partnership of 135 to England.

Opponent’s opening pair surpassing India’s first innings Test total

India’s totalOpponent’s opening standOpponentVenueDateResult
173191 (Bob Simpson 109, Bill Lawry 100)Australia (529)Melbourne1 Jan 1968Aus won by an inns & 4 runs
7678 (Graeme Smith 34, Neil McKenzie 42)South Africa (494/7d)Ahmedabad+3 Apr 2008SAf won by an inns & 90 runs
161214 (ED Cowan 74, David Warner 180)Australia (369)Perth14 Jan 2012Aus won by an inns & 37 runs
78135 (Rory Burns 61, Haseeb Hameed 68)England (432)Leeds+25 Aug 2021Eng won by an inns & 76 runs
      

+ took lead on the 1 day

 

5: The number of occasions Indian batsmen, unbeaten overnight in the 90s, were dismissed next day without registering a three-figure score. Cheteshwar Pujara, in the second innings at Leeds, was 91 not out at close of play on the 3 day but was dismissed in the same score next day. Pujara, now becomes the first Indian not to add any runs to his overnight score in the nineties the next day.

Indian Test batsmen overnight in the 90s, failing to make a three figure score the next day

BatsmanOvernight scoreFinal scoreAgainstVenueDismissed dateLost
Ajit Wadekar97*99AustraliaMelbourne3 Jan 1968Lost
Sachin Tendulkar90*96Sri LankaBangalore27 Jan 1994WON
Gautam Gambhir95*97ZimbabweHarare21 Sep 2005WON
M Vijay91*97South AfricaDurban27 Dec 2013Lost
Cheteshwar Pujara91*91EnglandLeeds28 Aug 2021Lost

 

All records are updated and correct as of 28 August 2021

