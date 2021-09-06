India's Tour of England: KL Rahul breaks records at Lord's

3: The number of Indian batsmen who have the distinction of scoring Test centuries at both the cricket grounds in London – at the Lord’s and at the Oval. KL Rahul at Lord’s became the latest entrant. For the record, the first batsman to achieve this in Test cricket is Australia Syd Gregory in 1899 when he made 117 at the Oval after making 103 at Lord’s in 1896.

Indians scoring Test centuries at both grounds in London

Batsman Runs Venue Month, Year Result Ravi Shastri 100 Lord’s July 1990 Lost 187 The Oval Aug 1990 Drawn Rahul Dravid 217 The Oval Sep 2002 Drawn 103* Lord’s July 2011 Lost 146* The Oval Aug 2011 Lost KL Rahul 149 The Oval Sep 2018 Lost 129 Lord’s Aug 2021 Won

Notes:

** Both Shastri and Dravid managed to do this in the same series.

** These are the only two Test centuries for Shastri and Rahul in England.

** Dravid has in all six Test centuries in England. The others coming in Nottingham (2) and Leeds (1)

2: The number of Indian opening batsmen who have the honour of scoring centuries in a winning cause in Test matches played outside Asia. KL Rahul’s 129 at Lord’s is now the highest winning score by an Indian opener outside Asia. The only other Indian batsman is Sunil Gavaskar who has three such centuries – in Auckland, Port of Spain and Melbourne.

Test centuries by Indian openers outside Asia in a winning cause

Runs MInns Batsman Opponent Venue Month, Year Result 116 2 Sunil Gavaskar New Zealand Auckland January 1976 won by 8 wickets 103 4 Sunil Gavaskar West Indies Port of Spain April 1976 won by 6 wickets 118 3 Sunil Gavaskar Australia Melbourne January 1978 won by 222 runs 129 1 KL Rahul England Lord’s August 2021 won by 151 runs

Notes

** At Auckland Gavaskar was also captain

** At Melbourne Gavaskar made a duck in the first innings

** KL Rahul batted at #2

** In all 47 centuries have been registered by Indian openers outside Asia, of which 16 centuries have been scored in lost causes and 27 in drawn Test matches.

6: The number of 100-plus opening partnerships by visiting openers in England after being put into bat by the home Test captain. The 126-run stand at Lord’s by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is now the second highest by a visiting opening pair. Incidentally, this 100-plus stand is India’s only second outside Asia under these circumstances after being put into bat. In April 1976 against the West Indies at Kingston, Sunil Gavaskar (66) and Aunshuman Gaekwad (81) put on 136 for the opening wicket after Clive Lloyd put India in to bat. However, India lost the infamous bloodbath Test by ten wickets!

100-plus opening stand by visiting openers after being put into bat in England

Stand Opening batsman1 Opening batsman2 For Venue Month, Year Result Home captain 116 Jack Siedle (35) Bruce Mitchell (128) SA The Oval Aug 1935 Drawn Bob Wyatt 120 Graeme Wood (66) Martin Kent (54) Aus The Oval Aug 1981 Drawn Mike Brearley 128 Mark Taylor (124) Michael Slater (58) Aus Manchester Jun 1993 Won Graham Gooch 120 Alviro Petersen (182) Graeme Smith (52) SA Leeds Aug 2012 Drawn Andrew Strauss 110 Chris Rogers (43) David Warner (85) Aus The Oval Aug 2015 Won Alastair Cook 126 Rohit Sharma (83) KL Rahul (129) Ind Lord’s Aug 2021 Won Joe Root

4: The number of pace bowlers older than James Anderson to claim a five-wicket haul in Test cricket history. It has been 70 years since a pace bowler older than Anderson had a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Before Anderson, South African Geoff Chubb, was the last to do it at Manchester in July 1951. Incidentally, Anderson with his five-wicket haul at Lord’s is now the oldest Test pace bowler to do so against India.

Oldest pace bowlers to claim a Test five-wicket haul

Age Bowler Figures For Against Venue Date Result 40y-304d Sydney Barnes (7/88) England South Africa Durban 17 Feb 1914 Drawn 40y-86d Geoff Chubb (6/61) South Africa England Manchester 7 Jul 1951 Lost 40y-72d Freddie Brown (5/49) England Australia Melbourne 26 Feb 1951 Won 39y-231d Frank Laver (8/31) Australia England Manchester 26 Jul 1909 Drawn 39y-14d James Anderson (5/62) England India Lord’s 13 Aug 2021 Lost 39y-6d Richard Hadlee (5/53) New Zealand England Birmingham 9 Jul 1990 Lost

Note: Barnes has claimed a five-wicket haul after the age of 39 years on 13 occasions, while Chubb has done it twice! However, only their latest five-wicket haul details are listed above.

Oldest pace bowlers to claim a Test five-wicket haul against India

Age Bowler Figures For Venue Date Result 39y-14d James Anderson (5/62) England Lord’s 13 Aug 2021 Lost 37y-349d Bevan Congdon (5/65) New Zealand Auckland 26 Jan 1976 Lost 37y-145d Richard Hadlee (6/49) New Zealand Mumbai WS 25 Nov 1988 Won

4: The number of occasions James Anderson has claimed a five-wicket haul against India at Lord’s. This is now the most claimed by any bowler against India at a particular venue.

His five-wicket hauls against India at Lord’s

# Figures Month, Year Result 1 5/42 July 2007 Drawn 2 5/65 July 2011 Won 3 5/20 August 2018 Won 4 5/62 August 2021 Lost

Note: in 2014 his best figures against India at Lord’s were: 4/60 (Lost)

Most five-wicket hauls against India at a particular venue

5wkt Hauls Bowler For Venue 5-wkt hauls achieved in Tests played 4 James Anderson England Lord’s 2007, 2011, 2018, 2021 5 3 Ian Botham England Mumbai WS 1980 (2), 1981 2 3 Malcolm Marshall West Indies Port of Spain 1983, 1989 (2) 2 3 M Muralidharan Sri Lanka Colombo SSC 2001, 2008 (2) 3 3 Nathan Lyon Australia Adelaide 2014 (2), 2018 4

Note: For the record, England’s Sydney Barnes holds this record by claiming 5 five-wicket hauls at a single venue against Australia in Test cricket. From 1902 to 1912 he had five-wicket hauls at Melbourne!

3167: The number of days Joe Root needed to reach 9000 Test runs, during the Lord Test match, since his debut in December 2012. This is now the quickest by any of the 16 Test batsmen with 9000-plus Test runs. The previous record was held by former teammate Alastair Cook in June 2015. Incidentally, Root is also now the second youngest (30y-228d) after Cook (30y-159d) to reach the 9000 runs in Test cricket! Root has now pushed Sachin Tendulkar to the third position (30y-253d).

Quickest to reach to 9000 Test runs in terms of fewest days

Days Batsman For Mts Inns Against Venue Achieved on Test debut 3167 Joe Root Eng 107 196 India Lord’s 15 Aug 2021 13 Dec 2012 3380 Alastair Cook Eng 114 204 New Zealand Leeds 2 June 2015 1 Mar 2006 3661 Rahul Dravid Ind+ 104 176 West Indies Kingston 1 Jul 2006 22 Jun 1996 4003 Ricky Ponting Aus 106 177 England Brisbane 25 Nov 2006 10 Dec 1995 4123 Kumar Sangakkara SL 103 172 Pakistan Sharjah 3 Nov 2011 20 Jul 2000

+ Also played one Test for ICC World XI

8: The number of wickets claimed by Mohd Siraj in the Lord’s Test match. His final figures of 8/126 are now the best by any Indian bowler in a Lord’s Test match.

Best match figures at Lord’s for India

Figures Bowler Month, Year Result 8/126 Mohd Siraj Aug 2021 Won 8/168 Kapil Dev Jun 1982 Lost 7/117 Rudra Pratap Singh Jul 2007 Drawn 7/130 Venkatesh Prasad Jun 1996 Drawn 7/135 Ishant Sharma Jul 2014 Won

78: India’s total on the first day of the Leeds Test match. It is now India’s third lowest total on the opening day of a Test match. It is also their lowest ever on the opening day in an away Test match. Incidentally, overall, it was India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket and their seven lowest away from home. In England, it is their third lowest after the 42 (at Lord’s in 1974) and 58 (at Manchester in 1952).

India’s lowest Test total on the first day of the Test match

Total Overs Opponent (Score at close) Venue Date Result 75 30.5 West Indies (118/8) Delhi 25 Nov 1987 Lost by 5 wkts 76 20.0 South Africa (223/4) Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008 Lost by an inns & 90 runs 78 40.4 England (120/0) Leeds 25 Aug 2021 Lost by an inns & 76 runs 83 27.0 New Zealand (119/3) Mohali 10 Oct 1999 Drawn 96 55.5 England (53/1) Lord’s 2 Aug 1979 Drawn

Note: Against New Zealand at Hamilton on 20 Dec 2002, India was 92/8. Dismissed next day for 99 (38.2 overs). Lost Test by 4 wickets.

4: The number of occasions India’s first innings totals have been surpassed by the opponent’s openers. India at Leeds, after being dismissed for a paltry 78, conceded an opening partnership of 135 to England.

Opponent’s opening pair surpassing India’s first innings Test total

India’s total Opponent’s opening stand Opponent Venue Date Result 173 191 (Bob Simpson 109, Bill Lawry 100) Australia (529) Melbourne 1 Jan 1968 Aus won by an inns & 4 runs 76 78 (Graeme Smith 34, Neil McKenzie 42) South Africa (494/7d) Ahmedabad +3 Apr 2008 SAf won by an inns & 90 runs 161 214 (ED Cowan 74, David Warner 180) Australia (369) Perth 14 Jan 2012 Aus won by an inns & 37 runs 78 135 (Rory Burns 61, Haseeb Hameed 68) England (432) Leeds +25 Aug 2021 Eng won by an inns & 76 runs

+ took lead on the 1 day

5: The number of occasions Indian batsmen, unbeaten overnight in the 90s, were dismissed next day without registering a three-figure score. Cheteshwar Pujara, in the second innings at Leeds, was 91 not out at close of play on the 3 day but was dismissed in the same score next day. Pujara, now becomes the first Indian not to add any runs to his overnight score in the nineties the next day.

Indian Test batsmen overnight in the 90s, failing to make a three figure score the next day

Batsman Overnight score Final score Against Venue Dismissed date Lost Ajit Wadekar 97* 99 Australia Melbourne 3 Jan 1968 Lost Sachin Tendulkar 90* 96 Sri Lanka Bangalore 27 Jan 1994 WON Gautam Gambhir 95* 97 Zimbabwe Harare 21 Sep 2005 WON M Vijay 91* 97 South Africa Durban 27 Dec 2013 Lost Cheteshwar Pujara 91* 91 England Leeds 28 Aug 2021 Lost

All records are updated and correct as of 28 August 2021