India's Tour of England: KL Rahul breaks records at Lord's

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 127 at the end of day 1 at Lord's on Thursday. - Getty Images
3: The number of Indian batsmen who have the distinction of scoring Test centuries at both the cricket grounds in London – at the Lord’s and at the Oval. KL Rahul at Lord’s became the latest entrant. For the record, the first batsman to achieve this in Test cricket is Australia Syd Gregory in 1899 when he made 117 at the Oval after making 103 at Lord’s in 1896.
Indians scoring Test centuries at both grounds in London
Notes:
** Both Shastri and Dravid managed to do this in the same series.
** These are the only two Test centuries for Shastri and Rahul in England.
** Dravid has in all six Test centuries in England. The others coming in Nottingham (2) and Leeds (1)
2: The number of Indian opening batsmen who have the honour of scoring centuries in a winning cause in Test matches played outside Asia. KL Rahul’s 129 at Lord’s is now the highest winning score by an Indian opener outside Asia. The only other Indian batsman is Sunil Gavaskar who has three such centuries – in Auckland, Port of Spain and Melbourne.
Test centuries by Indian openers outside Asia in a winning cause
Notes
** At Auckland Gavaskar was also captain
** At Melbourne Gavaskar made a duck in the first innings
** KL Rahul batted at #2
** In all 47 centuries have been registered by Indian openers outside Asia, of which 16 centuries have been scored in lost causes and 27 in drawn Test matches.
6: The number of 100-plus opening partnerships by visiting openers in England after being put into bat by the home Test captain. The 126-run stand at Lord’s by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is now the second highest by a visiting opening pair. Incidentally, this 100-plus stand is India’s only second outside Asia under these circumstances after being put into bat. In April 1976 against the West Indies at Kingston, Sunil Gavaskar (66) and Aunshuman Gaekwad (81) put on 136 for the opening wicket after Clive Lloyd put India in to bat. However, India lost the infamous bloodbath Test by ten wickets!
100-plus opening stand by visiting openers after being put into bat in England
4: The number of pace bowlers older than James Anderson to claim a five-wicket haul in Test cricket history. It has been 70 years since a pace bowler older than Anderson had a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Before Anderson, South African Geoff Chubb, was the last to do it at Manchester in July 1951. Incidentally, Anderson with his five-wicket haul at Lord’s is now the oldest Test pace bowler to do so against India.
Oldest pace bowlers to claim a Test five-wicket haul
Note: Barnes has claimed a five-wicket haul after the age of 39 years on 13 occasions, while Chubb has done it twice! However, only their latest five-wicket haul details are listed above.
Oldest pace bowlers to claim a Test five-wicket haul against India
4: The number of occasions James Anderson has claimed a five-wicket haul against India at Lord’s. This is now the most claimed by any bowler against India at a particular venue.
His five-wicket hauls against India at Lord’s
Note: in 2014 his best figures against India at Lord’s were: 4/60 (Lost)
Most five-wicket hauls against India at a particular venue
Note: For the record, England’s Sydney Barnes holds this record by claiming 5 five-wicket hauls at a single venue against Australia in Test cricket. From 1902 to 1912 he had five-wicket hauls at Melbourne!
3167: The number of days Joe Root needed to reach 9000 Test runs, during the Lord Test match, since his debut in December 2012. This is now the quickest by any of the 16 Test batsmen with 9000-plus Test runs. The previous record was held by former teammate Alastair Cook in June 2015. Incidentally, Root is also now the second youngest (30y-228d) after Cook (30y-159d) to reach the 9000 runs in Test cricket! Root has now pushed Sachin Tendulkar to the third position (30y-253d).
Quickest to reach to 9000 Test runs in terms of fewest days
+ Also played one Test for ICC World XI
8: The number of wickets claimed by Mohd Siraj in the Lord’s Test match. His final figures of 8/126 are now the best by any Indian bowler in a Lord’s Test match.
Best match figures at Lord’s for India
78: India’s total on the first day of the Leeds Test match. It is now India’s third lowest total on the opening day of a Test match. It is also their lowest ever on the opening day in an away Test match. Incidentally, overall, it was India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket and their seven lowest away from home. In England, it is their third lowest after the 42 (at Lord’s in 1974) and 58 (at Manchester in 1952).
India’s lowest Test total on the first day of the Test match
Note: Against New Zealand at Hamilton on 20 Dec 2002, India was 92/8. Dismissed next day for 99 (38.2 overs). Lost Test by 4 wickets.
4: The number of occasions India’s first innings totals have been surpassed by the opponent’s openers. India at Leeds, after being dismissed for a paltry 78, conceded an opening partnership of 135 to England.
Opponent’s opening pair surpassing India’s first innings Test total
+ took lead on the 1 day
5: The number of occasions Indian batsmen, unbeaten overnight in the 90s, were dismissed next day without registering a three-figure score. Cheteshwar Pujara, in the second innings at Leeds, was 91 not out at close of play on the 3 day but was dismissed in the same score next day. Pujara, now becomes the first Indian not to add any runs to his overnight score in the nineties the next day.
Indian Test batsmen overnight in the 90s, failing to make a three figure score the next day
All records are updated and correct as of 28 August 2021