World of Cricket: Pujara back in India squad

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to the Indian Test squad for the pending fifth Test against England.

After a prolonged run-drought, Pujara was dropped for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in March. He had tasted success in Ranji Trophy but it was in the U.K., in the County Championship, that he made a strong case for a return, hitting a purple patch for Sussex. He scored four centuries in four first-class matches, including two double centuries, for a tally of 720 runs.

The fifth Test against England, to be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 1-5, will conclude the unfinished rubber of 2021 when the Indian team took a 2-1 series lead but couldn’t play the final match due to fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but will return for the tour of England.

Wriddhiman Saha not to play for Bengal

The last few months or so have been a bit turbulent for Wriddhiman Saha. Now he has taken umbrage to comments by a senior official of the Cricket Association of Bengal and has made up his mind not to ply his trade for the State this season.

A senior official questioned his commitment for the Bengal team after he pulled out of the knockout rounds of the Ranji Trophy to be played this month.

“I is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long. It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on),” the 37-year-old said.

Saha said he had spoken to quite a few people from several State teams but was yet to zero in on a particular team.

Mominul Haque steps down as Bangladesh captain, Shakib to take over

Batter Mominul Haque stepped down as Test captain of Bangladesh soon after its 1-0 defeat by Sri Lanka in the two-match series at home. Shakib-Al-Hasan has been handed the role and batter Litton Das appointed as his deputy.

This won’t be Shakib’s first stint as Bangladesh captain. He served as captain for a few Test matches between 2009 and 2011, and then had a two-year stint in 2017.

Mominul hasn’t had the best of runs with the bat of late, and says he wanted to be unburdened of captaincy responsibilities to focus on his batting.

This year, he has scored just 162 runs in six Tests.

Former cricketers Jim Parks, David Holford no more

Former England wicketkeeper Jim Parks passed away aged 90, on May 31. Parks was England’s oldest living male Test cricketer, having played 46 Tests between 1954 and 1958.

Parks passed away in the hospital after suffering a fall at his home.

Parks was a stalwart for Sussex, scoring more than 36,000 first-class runs in 739 matches. He took 1087 catches and effected 94 stumpings. In Test matches, he scored 1962 runs at an average of 32.16.

David Holford, an all-rounder, died aged 82 in Barbados. Holford was a leg-spinner and a lower middle-order batter who played 24 Tests for West Indies between 1966 and 1977.

He scored 768 runs and picked up 51 wickets.