NBA legend LeBron James gets Le Mans underway

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Published : Jun 10, 2023 20:56 IST , Le Mans - 1 MIN READ

AFP
LeBron James flagged off the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
LeBron James flagged off the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

NBA legend LeBron James performed the starting honours to get the 24 Hours of Le Mans underway on Saturday.

A 300,000 sell out crowd has pitched up at the Sarthe’s Bugatti circuit to follow motorsport’s mythic test of endurance first run in 1923.

Toyota has won the last five editions but new regulations to the premier Hypercar class has attracted several new and old constructors to throw their hats into the Le Mans ring.

One of the Japanese marque’s new rivals is Ferrari, making its return after a 50-year absence.

And its two cars secured pole in Friday’s qualifying, but Toyota’s No.8 car, last year’s winner, took the lead shortly after the start.

When the winner takes the chequered flag at 1400GMT on Sunday it will have covered over 5,000 kilometres - roughly the distance separating Paris from New York.

Adding to the suspense this year is the weather, with storms, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain forecast in the region until Sunday night.

In all, there are 16 Hypercars vying for the win in the Le Mans centenary compared to only five last year - but Toyota remains favourites to notch up its sixth successive win after cleaning up in the first three rounds of the world endurance championship.

“We’re thrilled to have competition at last,” said Pascal Vasselon, Toyota’s technical director.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
