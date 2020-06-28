13-year-old Mumbai racer shortlisted for FIA's 'Girls on Track – Rising Stars Project'

Mumbai’s Aashi Hanspal, on Sunday, was shortlisted for FIA’s ambitious 'Girls on Track - Rising Stars Project', the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) has announced.

The 13-year-old has been selected along with 19 others in the age group of 12-16 out of 70 entries from five continents. She will be taking part in the ‘Shoot Out’ at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13.

"Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become (Team Ferrari’s) first ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season,” Michele Mouton, president of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in her letter to Aashi.

The world body for motorsports also said the training-cum-selection process would entail four legs. The 'Shoot Out' to select the Top 12 will be followed by a Karting training camp on October 14 and 15. Eight shortlisted candidates from the training camp will take part in a second F4 camp. The final four will participate in a 'Ferrari Driver Academy Training Camp (F4)' between November 9 and 13 in Maranello, Italy.

Aashi Hanspal is coached by eight-time national car racing champion Rayomand Banajee at the Rayo Racing Academy.

“This is a great moment for women in Indian Motorsport,” Sita Raina, chairperson of FMSCI’s own Women in Motorsports Commission, said. “Aashi has shown her mettle during the last season and has the potential to become a future star,” she added.

“The dates have been chosen to enable the shortlisted girls to travel from different parts of the world, despite the current travel restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis,” Michele Mouton said in her letter.