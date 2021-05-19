Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract

Bengaluru-based GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil, who is currently competing at the European GT4 Championships, is the only Asian to make it to the AMR driving academy.

Akhil currently drives an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for the AGS Events Racing team. Akhil will be racing the second round of the 2021 season at the European GT4 Championships from 28th-30th May 2021. The Paul Ricard circuit will host the race.

Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren

“I am extremely excited and delighted to be at the AMR Driver Academy again this season," said Akhil. "This year, I have all the experience gathered from the past two years and no excuses to perform to the best of my ability to prove to myself and AMR. I would like to thank my sponsors, AGS Events Racing Team, for their continued support and faith in my dream.”