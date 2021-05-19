Motorsport Motorsport Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract Akhil, who is currently competing for the AGS Events Racing team at the European GT4 Championships, is the only Asian to have made it to the prestigious AMR driving academy Team Sportstar Bengaluru 19 May, 2021 16:40 IST Akhil currently drives an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for the AGS Events Racing team. - FILE PHOTO/SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Bengaluru 19 May, 2021 16:40 IST Bengaluru-based GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil, who is currently competing at the European GT4 Championships, is the only Asian to make it to the AMR driving academy.Akhil currently drives an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for the AGS Events Racing team. Akhil will be racing the second round of the 2021 season at the European GT4 Championships from 28th-30th May 2021. The Paul Ricard circuit will host the race. Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren “I am extremely excited and delighted to be at the AMR Driver Academy again this season," said Akhil. "This year, I have all the experience gathered from the past two years and no excuses to perform to the best of my ability to prove to myself and AMR. I would like to thank my sponsors, AGS Events Racing Team, for their continued support and faith in my dream.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.