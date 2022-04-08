Alonso targets another two or three years in Formula One

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso is enjoying his comeback in Formula One and hopes to have another two or three years in the series, the Spaniard said on Friday.

Alonso returned at the start of last season following a two-year break after becoming disillusioned with the sport and took up his one-year contract extension with Alpine for this season.

Australian reserve driver Oscar Piastri is waiting for his chance but Alonso said he did not feel pressure to retain his seat.

“Obviously if I was 25 there would not be this talk," he told reporters at Albert Park on Friday ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

“It's an age thing that people try to find a way for the young talents. But I think this is about performance."

The oldest driver in F1, Alonso finished 10th in the championship last season, seven points ahead of his 11th-placed French team mate Esteban Ocon.

“Last year, I think I did well. I finished slightly in front of Esteban," he said.

"Let's see this year how the battle goes. This is about performance, not about age.

"As I said at the beginning of the year, I still feel competitive and fast, and feel that I am enjoying time in Formula 1.

“So, I will race, I guess, a couple more years -- two or three more years."

Alonso, ninth in the Bahrain season-opener, will hope to be back in the points at Albert Park on Sunday after failing to finish in Saudi Arabia.