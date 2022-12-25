Motorsport

Aston Martin first team to announce 2023 Formula One car launch date

Aston Martin will reveal its new Formula One car - AMR23 - on February 13, 2023 at 7PM GMT at the team’s Silverstone base.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 18:53 IST
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin will launch its new Formula One car on February 13, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin will launch its new Formula One car on February 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aston Martin became the first team to announce the launch date for its new 2023 Formula One car - AMR23.

On December 16, the outfit, formerly known as Racing Point, tweeted, “It’s coming together. ​#AMR23, revealed 13.02.23.”

The launch will be held on February 13, 2023 at 7PM GMT at the team’s Silverstone base, where work is in progress on an all-new £200 million headquarters.

Aston Martin, owned by Lawrence Stroll, finished seventh in the constructor’s championship in 2022. However, it will see a big change in personnel as two-time world champion Fernando Alonso joins from Alpine as a replacement for four-time world champion and now retired Sebastian Vettel. The team also has a new Technical Director Dan Fallows, who left Red Bull.

Lance Stroll will remain as the second driver with Mike Krack being Team Principal.

The second team to announce its launch date for 2023 season is Ferrari. The Scuderia will reveal its latest challenger for the Formula One title on February 14, a day after Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, AlphaTauri will has announced the date for revealing its new livery for the next season. The world will see the colour scheme of its new car - AT04 - on February 11.

The new car will be raced by Yuki Tsunoda, who will be competing in his third season in Formula 1, and rookie Nyck de Vries, who replaces the Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly.

FORMULA ONE 2023 GUIDE

