Audi says F1 project has “really taken off”

Audi announced last October that it was taking a stake in the Sauber Group, whose Swiss-based team is competing this season as Alfa Romeo with Ferrari engines.

Reuters
LONDON 18 April, 2023 16:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: From left to right - President and CEO of Formula One Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, CEO of Audi Markus Duesmann, Audi’s Chief Development Officer Oliver Hoffman pose in front of the new Audi F1 car during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium on August 26, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: From left to right - President and CEO of Formula One Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, CEO of Audi Markus Duesmann, Audi's Chief Development Officer Oliver Hoffman pose in front of the new Audi F1 car during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium on August 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Audi’s preparations to enter Formula One in 2026 are picking up speed and a prototype power unit will run on the test bench before the end of the year, the German manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The Volkswagen-owned brand announced last October that it was taking a stake in the Sauber Group, whose Swiss-based team is competing this season as Alfa Romeo with Ferrari engines.

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026, with the focus on sustainability and a more cost-efficient future, when Sauber will become the factory Audi team.

Speaking at presentation in Shanghai, Audi board member Oliver Hoffmann said the Formula One project had “really taken off in recent months.”

More than 260 specialists were already working at the powertrain facility in Neuburg an der Donau, near the carmaker’s headquarters at Ingolstadt, with the core of the development team coming from existing Audi staff.

“They are joined by specialists with Formula One expertise who have been sourced externally and will strengthen the team in a targeted manner,” Audi said.

“By the end of the year, the hiring of staff should be completed, and the team will consist of more than 300 employees.” 

