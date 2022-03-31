Motorsport Motorsport Vettel fit to race in Australia after COVID-19 absence Aston Martin has yet to score a point in 2022, with Williams the only other team to have drawn a blank in both races. Reuters 31 March, 2022 15:36 IST FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel. - REUTERS Reuters 31 March, 2022 15:36 IST Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin in Australia next week after missing the first two grands prix of the season due to COVID-19, the Formula One team said in a statement. TEAM UPDATE: We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season at the @ausgrandprix. #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/LrFqaHyQ8W— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 31, 2022 Fellow German Nico Hulkenberg stood in for the four-time world champion at the Bahrain opener and in Saudi Arabia last weekend alongside Canadian regular Lance Stroll.Aston Martin has yet to score a point in 2022, with Williams the only other team to have drawn a blank in both races."We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season," Aston Martin said on Twitter. Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :