Motorsport

Brazilian Drugovich wins Formula Two title

The 22-year-old MP Motorsport driver clinched the title mathematically with three races to spare, despite retiring from the sprint race won by Estonian Juri Vips and having to watch from the pit wall.

Reuters
MONZA, Italy 11 September, 2022 07:10 IST
MONZA, Italy 11 September, 2022 07:10 IST
There is no Brazilian driver in Formula One and Drugovich is the first to win the sport’s main feeder series since Bruno Junquiera was F3000 champion in 2000.

There is no Brazilian driver in Formula One and Drugovich is the first to win the sport’s main feeder series since Bruno Junquiera was F3000 champion in 2000. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 22-year-old MP Motorsport driver clinched the title mathematically with three races to spare, despite retiring from the sprint race won by Estonian Juri Vips and having to watch from the pit wall.

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich won the Formula Two championship at Italy’s Monza circuit on Saturday but his chances of moving up to Formula One next season remain remote.

Also Read
Italian GP Qualifying: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole for home race

The 22-year-old MP Motorsport driver clinched the title mathematically with three races to spare, despite retiring from the sprint race won by Estonian Juri Vips and having to watch from the pit wall.

There is no Brazilian driver in Formula One and Drugovich is the first to win the sport’s main feeder series since Bruno Junquiera was F3000 champion in 2000.

Junquiera did not race in Formula One and Drugovich, in his third year in what is seen as a generally weak F2 field, has attracted little interest from grand prix teams -- many of whom also have their own young driver programmes.

“There are a few places still available in F1, obviously it’s very difficult to get that main seat,” he said. “We’re trying, but if not we’ll try to get a reserve seat.”

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Scenes from the Singapore Grand Prix

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us