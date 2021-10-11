Motorsport Motorsport Chaitanya, Pradeep Kumar win 'Pro Modified' class at Hampi Off Road Challenge The duo edged out nearest rival Kranti-Dhanraj by seven points overall after finishing fourth on the first day with 490 points. Ashwin Achal HAMPI 11 October, 2021 18:49 IST The event, organised by Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, attracted 37 entries from across the country. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Ashwin Achal HAMPI 11 October, 2021 18:49 IST Chaitanya and Pradeep Kumar won the coveted ‘Pro Modified’ class of the 4x4 Hampi Off Road Challenge at Hampi.Chaitanya and Pradeep, driving a modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, finished the first day in fourth spot, with 490 points. A fine performance on the second day propelled the duo to the title, edging out nearest rival Kranti-Dhanraj by seven points overall.READ: Maini finishes 2nd in first race of DTM C'ships season finaleAtul Thomas and Siraj, with a modified Mahindra Thar, won the ‘Modified’ class.Vinay Kumar-Vikram, driving a Mahindra Thar, won the ‘Stock diesel’ class. Varun Kumar-Adarsh, on a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, took top honours in the ‘Stock petrol’ class.The event, organised by Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, attracted 37 entries from across the country.The results (winners):Pro modified: Chaitanya/Pradeep KumarModified: Atul Thomas/SirajStock diesel: Vinay Kumar/VikramStock petrol: Varun Kumar/Adarsh Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :