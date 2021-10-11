Chaitanya, Pradeep Kumar win 'Pro Modified' class at Hampi Off Road Challenge

Chaitanya and Pradeep Kumar won the coveted ‘Pro Modified’ class of the 4x4 Hampi Off Road Challenge at Hampi.

Chaitanya and Pradeep, driving a modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, finished the first day in fourth spot, with 490 points. A fine performance on the second day propelled the duo to the title, edging out nearest rival Kranti-Dhanraj by seven points overall.

READ: Maini finishes 2nd in first race of DTM C'ships season finale

Atul Thomas and Siraj, with a modified Mahindra Thar, won the ‘Modified’ class.

Vinay Kumar-Vikram, driving a Mahindra Thar, won the ‘Stock diesel’ class. Varun Kumar-Adarsh, on a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, took top honours in the ‘Stock petrol’ class.

The event, organised by Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, attracted 37 entries from across the country.