Racer K E Kumar dies following crash at national championship in Chennai

K.E. Kumar, a well-respected racer, died on Sunday following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit here. He was 59.

The incident occurred when Kumar’s car came in contact with that of a competitor during the saloon cars race this morning. The car slid across the track and landed on the roof after slamming into a fence.

The race was immediately stopped (red flag). Within minutes, Kumar was extricated from the wreckage and transferred into an ambulance before being shifted to a nearby hospital after a preliminary examination at the track’s medical centre. Despite the best efforts of the hospital’s doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

Chairman of the meet, Vicky Chandhok, said: “It is a most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Chandhok added that the national governing body for the sport, FMSCI, and the organisers, MMSC, have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to Kumar, who was a life member of MMSC, the remainder of the day’s schedule was cancelled.