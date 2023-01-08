Motorsport

Racer K E Kumar dies following crash at national championship in Chennai

CHENNAI 08 January, 2023 16:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: As a mark of respect to Kumar, who was a life member of MMSC, the remainder of the day’s schedule was cancelled.

FILE PHOTO: As a mark of respect to Kumar, who was a life member of MMSC, the remainder of the day’s schedule was cancelled. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.E. Kumar, a well-respected racer, died on Sunday following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit here. He was 59.

The race was immediately stopped (red flag). Within minutes, Kumar was extricated from the wreckage and transferred into an ambulance before being shifted to a nearby hospital after a preliminary examination at the track’s medical centre. Despite the best efforts of the hospital’s doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

Chairman of the meet, Vicky Chandhok, said: “It is a most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Chandhok added that the national governing body for the sport, FMSCI, and the organisers, MMSC, have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to Kumar, who was a life member of MMSC, the remainder of the day’s schedule was cancelled.

