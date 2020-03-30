Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko wanted 'coronavirus camp'

Red Bull's drivers would have been intentionally exposed to coronavirus under a bizarre plan hatched by team advisor Helmut Marko.

With the Formula One season on hold amid the spread of COVID-19, Marko was keen to create a kind of 'corona camp', suggesting it would be "the ideal time for the infection to come".

The 76-year-old outlined his controversial proposal, which was rejected by team management, in an interview with Austrian television station ORF.

"We have four Formula 1 drivers [Max Verstappen, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat] and eight or 10 juniors," he said.

"The idea was to organise a camp where we could bridge this - mentally and physically - somewhat dead time.

"And that would be the ideal time for the infection to come.

"These are all strong young men in really good health.

"That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts, and you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts."

The opening eight races of the 2020 campaign have already been called off, with F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey suggesting a revised schedule involving between 15 and 18 races could be included.