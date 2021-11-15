Defending champion Aishwarya makes it three wins in a row in INRC

Defending champion Aishwarya Pissay claimed her third consecutive win in the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2021 for two-wheelers in Puttur.

Overall, Aishwarya finished 20 among 55 bikers that took the start and was ahead of 29 men and six women, who all competed on different bikes in various classes.

"I thank my team, TVS Racing and the mechanics for giving me another winning bike. I also thank Hyperice, the equipment that helps me to recover and maintain my fitness levels," six-time national champion Aishwarya said in a statement.

"The terrain is challenging and it is good for the National Rally because only such difficult terrain can prepare Indians for the tougher International rallies." The Bengaluru-based Aishwarya claimed a win at Hampi and registered a victory in Round 2 at Bengaluru to lead the table in the woman's category after her third win from three rounds here.

Dakar Rally prospect Aishwarya began on a ferocious note by registering a blistering pace in the short 5.2-km Karambi Special Stage, but lost crucial time in SS2, the 15.1-km Karikala stage.

However, by relying on her vast experience, she extracted the best from her bike in the next four stages to bounce back brilliantly and played safe thereon, with regulated aggression on the slippery track to emerge triumphant in 50 minutes 38.849 seconds.

The fourth round, the Rally of Chikmagalur is scheduled for next Sunday and after two more rounds in Coimbatore and Nashik, the topper with more points will be declared as the national champion.