Esports: George Russell bags sixth virtual F1 win in a row

Williams driver George Russell won his sixth successive virtual Formula One grand prix on Sunday while Haas took the team title ahead of Ferrari.

The 22-year-old Briton won an esports version of the Brazilian GP at Interlagos after starting 14th but benefiting from an early pile-up and having soft tyres compared to most others' mediums.

The three-race mini-series, with gamers and real race drivers competing remotely on the Formula One video game, has a $100,000 charity prize fund with teams' winnings going to the causes of their choice.



Haas, represented by Brazilian two-times world champion Emerson Fittipaldi's grandsons Enzo and Pietro, won $20,000 for the Grand Prix Trust.

Enzo, winner of the first race in Russell's absence, won the series.

Former Red Bull F1 driver Alexander Albon, now the team's reserve, finished Sunday's race in third place behind Enzo Fittipaldi.

Formula One's virtual Pro Series championship starts later in the year.