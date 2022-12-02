F1

2023 China Formula One Grand Prix cancelled due to country’s ‘ongoing difficulties’ with Covid

The 2023 China Grand Prix has been cancelled, Formula One announced on Friday, making it four successive years it will not have been raced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

02 December, 2022 16:55 IST
The event in Shanghai had been due to return to the calendar for the first time since 2019.

The event in Shanghai had been due to return to the calendar for the first time since 2019.

The 2023 China Grand Prix has been cancelled, Formula One announced on Friday, because of “ongoing difficulties” with Covid.

“Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation,” read a statement on their website.

The event in Shanghai had been due to return to the calendar for the first time since 2019 but has been called off because of China’s Covid policies. “Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course,” the F1 said in a statement.

F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.

The decision comes at a time when cities across China further unwound Covid restrictions on Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules in the wake of nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms.

Anger over China’s zero-Covid policy - which involves mass lockdowns, constant testing and quarantines even for people who are not infected - has sparked protests in major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

