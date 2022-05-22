Alonso demoted to back of grid in Spain

Fernando Alonso will start his home Spanish Grand Prix at the rear of Sunday’s grid after incurring penalties due to an engine change.

The two-time former world champion qualified his Alpine in 17th on Saturday, but a fourth power unit of the season and resulting penalties totalling over 15 grid positions has relegated him to the back of the field. Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi are as a result all moved up a place on the grid at the Montmelo circuit outside Barcelona.

Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen.

Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points going into this sixth round of the 2022 season.